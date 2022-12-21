Mind men’s mental health

Mental health among men needs serious attention if the statistics are anything to go by. Surveys show males are more vulnerable and are silently battling mental ill-health.

A recent survey by the World Health Organization (WHO) showed men are reluctant to talk about their mental health and are more likely to die by suicide than females.

Further, 75 per cent of all suicide cases recorded worldwide are committed by men and 40 per cent of these victims don’t discuss their struggles.

Men daily find themselves silently grappling with challenges that largely contribute to mental illness. This explains why so many have difficulty admitting that they need help.

Other factors—such as financial challenges, societal pressure to provide, work-related stress, and relationship and marriage challenges—are among the key contributors to mental issues among men. This is coupled with the fact that men rarely speak up.

High expectations

During the festive season, people are more susceptible to mental illness due to the pressure and high expectations from family and friends. The economic hardships and financial instability make it worse.

There is a need for friends, family and relatives to always keep tabs on men within their circles and help those affected to access counselling services. The government and private sector, too, should ensure that counselling is accessible in health facilities.

Men’s mental health is also negatively influenced by the prevailing high unemployment rate and deterioration in living standards. Our mental health is shaped by the welfare systems, socioeconomic context, public policies, labour markets and demographic characteristics of countries. Any change in these elements will affect our well-being.

Let us prioritise men’s mental health. It is necessary for one to prioritise self-care and always speak kindly to oneself, make sure one set boundaries and also make a list of things one is grateful for.

Above all, encourage men to speak up and seek professional help when mentally disturbed.