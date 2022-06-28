Migori stakeholders go digital in anti-FGM fight

Anti-female genital mutilation (FGM) stakeholders in Migori County have adopted a digital framework that seeks to scale up their activities in mitigating the retrogressive cultural practice.

This comes amidst tight vigilance ahead of schools’ closure after reports emerged that some clans were bracing for the cut during the December holidays.

Led by Dennis Ochieng’, a communication assistant at Africa Medical Research Foundation (Amref), the stakeholders have embarked on training youths and women groups on digital advocacy.

This involves using social media forums and other digital platforms to create awareness and sensitize the community on effects of the degenerating practice.

It also seeks to equip the target group with skills to make early reports, as well as enhance vigilance during the FGM season.

“The training aims at having the youths cascade the ideas to the older generations who are the custodians of the retrogressive harmful practice. We are also incorporating women groups so that they can help spread the ideas in digital forms to the older folks in the Kuria community," Mr Ochieng’ said.

Kuria community

Grace Orao, a digital content creator said they were targeting “as many youths as possible from the community where the vice is being practiced,” and were upbeat of equipping them with the requisite skills ahead of the December festivities.

“The vice is still prevalent among the Kuria community, so we intend to reach as many youths as possible by organizing such forums that will give them more knowledge on how to interact with the community elders going forward.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Vincent Mwita, a coordinator at Tunaweza Empowerment, a community-based Organization tackling FGM.

“We intend to train youths from across the four Kuria clans so that they can reach out to the elders and the circumcisers. We are banking on digital space to achieve this owing to the current technological advancement,” Mr Mwita said.

Anti-FGM fight has been escalated over the past few months, with security agencies beefing up surveillance with their counterparts from Tanzania.

Migori County Commissioner Meru Mwangi, has in the past led a delegation to Tanzania for cross border talks aimed at ending the vice in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decree that seeks to have the vice eradicated by the end of this year.

Kuria community’s proximity to Tanzania has seen many girls cross over the border for FGM over the years, and stigma against uncircumcised girls have been the main barriers to ending the practice.

The authorities vowed to work with stakeholders from Tanzania to tame cross border FGM.

Community members intimated to Nation.africa that elders still held dear the harmful practice and were not keen to abandon it.

They maintain that FGM is a deep-rooted culture inherited from their forefathers, and it would take ages to end it.

“It is our culture, and part of us. We have not seen its benefits even though we are doing it,” Marwa Mwita, a resident said.

Girls who have avoided FGM in the process, face stigma as the community members say that when their time comes to get married, the uncircumcised are sent away by their spouses; this forces them to get ‘cut’ even in their adult life.

Mr Mwangi, however, acknowledged an improvement in the fight after they thwarted FGM cases during the April holidays that saw no girl mutilated.

“So far, we have not witnessed the clans practicing the vice. We are, however, not stopping at that, we are going on with the fight until we wipe out the vice,” noted the administrator.



