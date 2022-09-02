Mheshimiwa your in-tray is full, go ye and deliver

The 2022 elections confirm that more women will sit in Parliament and the county assemblies for the next five years. They recorded historic wins of firsts, shifting tides and upsets.

An unprecedented number won; proof that women leaders of our generation are tenacious and diverse. This marks a significant change, even though the two-thirds gender principle remains elusive. Though it’s a good year for Kenya, we aren’t there yet.

All the same, what we saw on August 9 were powerful women candidates who ran smart and strategic campaigns, women who worked hard and outperformed their opponents. And they won big – seven governors! They proved that female candidates are strong, electable forces to be reckoned with.

Across the globe, female leaders have guided humankind’s destiny. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Liberia President, for example, led a war-torn nation with admirable skills, eventually winning the Nobel Peace prize for empowering women.

County levels

I am indeed thrilled and alert to the fact that feminist leadership can transform our country, just like Ms Sirleaf did.

Female leaders’ participation in decision-making is highly beneficial and their role in designing and applying policies has positive impacts on people’s lives.

Having many women in government at the national and county levels, will have important effects on policy. It would be nice if even the women who lost in the election stay in the game and run again, thus continuing to grow the number of women elected.

With more representatives in the Legislature now, I believe our voices will be heard and our issues will be raised.

This is a step forward, in encouraging, motivating, inspiring and creating the gateway for more women to get into leadership.

I have high hopes that the newly-elected women will inspire a change in patriarchal mind-sets, and allow others to join politics in future.

For me, this is a make-or-break moment for the elected women. Their performance will determine whether more women will be elected going forward; and whether we shall one day have a woman president.

Political affiliation

In the coming weeks and months, Kenyans will speculate if what we saw on election day was a sign of good things to come.

The elected leaders are now on the big stage and everybody is watching. They must make sure they give confidence back to the electorate that women can represent them well. They must fight for all Kenyans regardless of gender, tribe or political affiliation.

I hope they will promote women’s rights legislation and children’s rights too, because women tend to speak up more for communities due to their close involvement in community life.

I look forward to seeing what they will do in the coming months and years as they fulfil their campaign promises; their in-tray is full.

Research shows that when you have more women in public decision-making, you get policies that are beneficial to society at large.

When you combine the power of women candidates and women voters, there is nothing we can’t achieve. The 2022 election proved that.