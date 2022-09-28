Meru: Women MCAs say no to all-male house leadership

Female members of the Meru County Assembly have protested the lack of gender parity in the majority and minority political party leadership in the house.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the majority party while the Devolution Empowerment Party (DAP) forms the minority party with 21 and 20 MCAs respectively.

The assembly on Tuesday approved an all-male house leadership nominated by the respective political parties.

The majority leader is Mitunguu MCA Evans Mawira deputised by Kisima’s Patrick Mutuma while majority chief whip is Jim Muchui of Athwana ward.

On the other hand, the minority leader position went to Akithii Ward MCA Mwenda Ithili, while his Igembe East counterpart Titus Murithi, will deputise. Abogeta West Ward MCA Denis Kiogora is the minority chief whip.

Speaking after Speaker Ayub Bundi announced the appointments, nominated MCA Ruth Kananu expressed concern over failure by the two political parties to pick a female MCA.

“I congratulate those appointed, but I have reservations because there is no gender balance. As it stands, the house party leadership does not adhere to the Constitution,” Ms Kananu protested.

Kiirua/Naari Ward MCA Jennifer Murogocho, who is the only woman elected MCA in Meru, also backed the sentiments accusing the parties of endorsing gender disparity.

“As the only elected woman MCA in this house, I have been asked severally why the people of Meru do not elect women. The political parties appear to be endorsing this perception. It is unfortunate that the majority and the minority party could not appoint a woman,” Ms Murogocho said.

Lucy Mukaria, a nominated MCA, expressed disappointment arguing that the women are ‘grossly disadvantaged’.

“Due to the concerted efforts to mainstream devolution in this country, I expected the main political parties in this country to get it right and appoint women to the house leadership. I hope this will be fixed going forward,” Ms Mukaria said.

Nyaki East MCA Kinyua Muuna, however, faulted the MCAs for failing to address the issues within their parties before coming to the assembly.

Nominated MCA Benson Kiriinya said there was need to consider nominated MCAs in committee leadership to appease the majority of female members.

“The committee leadership should not be a preserve of the elected MCAs because we are all equal members of this assembly. If nominated MCAs are given committee chairperson positions, it will fix the gender issue,” Mr Kiriinya said.