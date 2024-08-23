MENtalities: The initiative for men and boys to stand up for gender equality

A new initiative to engage young men and boys in the gender equality push in Eastern Africa has been unveiled.

Dubbed Transforming MENtalities ofyoung men in advancing gender equality in Eastern Africa, it was unveiled during the MEN Engage Symposium held on August 12-14 in Nairobi.

The initiative, spearheaded by Unesco and Unicef, targets the fight against harmful practices such as female genital mutilation and child marriage to transform their mindset about their cultural perception of the practices.

It will also engage youth on social media in promoting positive masculinity and propose ways to end negative masculinity and stereotypes.

Adolescent boys and young men play a crucial role in promoting gender equality, especially in Eastern Africa, where they form the majority. However, men and boys are often excluded from gender equality discussions.

During the summit, TikTok challenge #ChangeMENtalities designed to engage the youth on social media in promoting positive masculinities was also launched.

The challenge is taking place from August 14 to September 30. Young people are invited to share their experiences of negative masculine stereotypes and propose ways to counter them.

Winners will be selected based on originality and their ability to engage others. They will become active participants in Unesco’s campaign to combat gender-based violence.

The challenge is part of Unesco's global Transforming MENtalities initiative, which aims to promote positive masculinity models and involve men and boys, alongside girls and women, in advancing gender equality.

This initiative also aligns with one of the key strategies discussed during the breakout session; that effectively engaging adolescent boys and young men in gender equality efforts requires understanding the digital and physical spaces they occupy and working with them to improve these environments.

A session organised by the Unesco Regional Office for Eastern Africa focused on engaging men and boys as key allies in the gender equality efforts.

Participants highlighted that empowering men and boys as allies requires addressing the socio-cultural roots of gender inequality and its negative impact on everyone, including issues related to mental health and well-being of men and boys.

“To effectively engage adolescents and youth, we need to go where they are and work not only for them but with them,” said Dr Gloria Kaberia, Adolescent Development and Participation Specialist at Unicef Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Office.

A report, titled “Unlocking Bottlenecks on Male Engagement and Inclusion in East Africa” and co-authored by Thriving Communities Africa and Unesco, was presented during the symposium. It provides an in-depth analysis of the policy and societal landscape surrounding male engagement in Eastern Africa. It highlights how the roles of men and boys as gender equality allies are often overlooked by policymakers, NGOs, and civil society.

The report emphasises that their active participation in planning and implementing gender equality actions is critical for meaningful progress.