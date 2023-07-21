Menstrual equity is not a choice

I had the privilege of attending Nation Media Group’s inaugural Changing Cycles event last Saturday. The event, which aimed at shattering the silence around menstrual equity, brought to light the challenges women and girls face during their periods.

Menstruation is an important issue that is not talked about in society. The weekend event shed light on the issue, culminating in a call to action for all stakeholders—if only to keep girls in school.

Menstruation isn’t a choice, it’s a biological factor that comes with a price tag—sanitary products cost money. For many, access to sanitary pads is a basic dignity, but for many others it is a luxury. When money is scarce or non-existent, it’s a choice between buying food or a pack of sanitary pads.

Many poor girls dread this time of the month because it has a devastating impact on their wellbeing, with many girls missing school. On any given day, more than 800 million women are menstruating. On the same day, millions more face stigma and discrimination as a result. Ending the stigma is crucial to ending period poverty, which interrupts many girls’ education.

A common misconception is that menstrual health is a women’s issue. But the inescapable truth is that we all come from a womb that menstruates. I was delighted that two men who are passionate about period poverty spoke at the event. One of them is popularly known as ‘Period Man’, a nickname he earned as a result of his work. Men should be allies, and there were many in the room – a good sign.

Kenya has a law requiring schools to provide sanitary pads to students. But most schools hardly receive the government pads, and for those that do, they are barely enough.

The 12th Parliament allocated Sh260 million for sanitary pads. In the 2023/24 financial year, the government has allocated Sh940 million, which is an improvement but may not be enough for all those that need them.

So we must all strive to build a world where no girl is held back because she menstruates. A world that empowers her to manage her menstruation safely and hygienically, with dignity and confidence.

As the curtain came down on the 2023 edition of Changing Cycles, there was a unanimous call for girls to have access to menstrual hygiene facilities, affordable sanitary towels, education on menstrual health management and, most importantly, a supportive environment.

Menstrual equity is not a choice or a luxury, it is a human and health right. Imagine if menstruation was no longer a barrier to girls’ education—patriarchal traditions that prevent girls from reaching their full potential would end.