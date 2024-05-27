Men should respect women in all spheres of life

Throughout history, the impact of women on society has been deeply considered. Women are essential contributors to social development at the grassroots level.

Education plays a crucial role in the progress of society, especially when it comes to empowering young girls, who can then educate their families. A man without a woman is akin to an eye devoid of vision.

In Kenyan mythology, women have historically been regarded with less honour and reverence.

Even from the perspective of women, they performed their social duties with the utmost responsibility and were seen as essential members of the family.

We have evidence that women enjoyed a life of freedom in the past, with no restrictions on education or positions. However, women with dreams often faced obstacles due to the egos of men, which held them back.

Kenyan women, especially those in rural regions, endure a lot of obstacles, including a lack of financial resources, violence, rape, and even more terrible, agonising days.

The remarkable involvement of women in Kenya's liberation movement sheds light on their potential and power. Nobody can doubt that women played an important part in Kenya's national movement.

Examining the roles of female Mau Mau warriors in the uprising reveals cultural and ideological differences between British and Kenyans, particularly when their "faith" in the independence cause was questioned.

Kenya's liberation movement would not have been tough without the crucial involvement of women. There were many unknown faces of Kenyan women who contributed moral support for national development.

The International Labour Organisation reports that women make up half the population and 30 per cent of the workforce. Women earn just 10 per cent of the world's income and own less than one per cent of its property.

Women play a significant role in driving the growth of the Kenyan economy. They took a significant step towards promoting political empowerment for women at the grassroots level. Over the past decade, women have made a substantial impact in local bodies.

There has been a significant increase in the representation of women in national politics. Women have demonstrated their ability to succeed in any field when given the opportunity.

While Kenyans take pride in the achievements of their women on the global stage, it is important to address the serious issues they face, such as female foeticide, gender inequality, sexual harassment, and the dowry system.

These are just a few examples of the many challenges that need to be addressed. From the beginning, women face unimaginable atrocities that continue to plague society, leaving a lasting impact on their lives.

They face man-made ills that hinder women's development. A multitude of horrors and denials of fundamental rights to women has prompted society to consider it. Sexual harassment occurs daily. The WHO reports that 15 Kenyan women are raped daily, or underage girls are sexually harassed or gang-raped.

Violence against women was a societal issue before 1960, but today it's an individual one for women. Women's prejudice is becoming apparent to many groups. This is a severe issue that requires a consistent response.

While males and females cannot exist apart from one another because of their mutual need. As the next leaders of society, women need a calm and supportive environment, and it is the duty of every man to provide it.

Slogans alone, gatherings in public, and erroneous pronouncements are insufficient. It is crucial that Kenyans participate actively and that they all express a feeling of belonging.

The belief that women form the foundation of the nation and can guide it towards strength should permeate their thinking.

Gender equality is something they need to emphasise more.

They should all believe that men and women are on an equal footing and that men should treat women with the same respect and compassion as their equal partners.

Men should appreciate women in all aspects of life as they are the wombs from which they are born.