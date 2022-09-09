Meet woman whose MP candidature demystified albinism

Had Betty Milgo won Emurua Dikirr’s parliamentary seat, she would have brought to life Article 100 of the 2010 Constitution rooting for representation of special interest groups (SIGs) in Parliament.

Of the five categories of SIGs, Ms Milgo would have fulfilled two, which is the women and persons with disabilities.

With her win, she would have boosted the number of elected women from the single constituencies, thereby enhancing women’s numerical strength in the National Assembly, which is a do-or-die factor when passing proposed laws.

As a woman born with albinism, she would have been the first elected woman MP with a disability.

Ms Milgo was the only woman among the six candidates who contested for Emurua Dikirr’s parliamentary seat.

Political leadership

She vied on Green Congress of Kenya party and attracted 5,802 votes against the winner, Johana Ng’eno who polled 19,958 votes to retain the seat and serve for the second term.

This was her first attempt at a political seat and the defeat she says has re-inspired her to remain steadfast in her journey to political leadership.

“I will be on the ballot in 2027. I have learnt that campaigns start immediately after the results are announced and that’s exactly what I’m doing,” she says.

“One of the mistakes I made is starting my campaigns in March, which was too late. Now, I will campaign throughout the five years.”

She had promised to support women, youth and persons with disabilities to access government funds and opportunities including tenders to supply goods and services.

On her list was also to ensure children with disabilities and orphans secure scholarships to complete their studies. She also planned to enable youth to employ themselves by supporting their talents in sports and music.

Volunteer

For her, the unsuccessful bid is only a mission deferred until the right time when it would be fulfilled.

In the past seven years, she used the spaces availed to her in her community and at the university, to build her leadership skills.

She says she heads several community-based organisations (CBOs), the groups that voluntarily supported her campaigns.

While undertaking her undergraduate degree in special needs education at Mount Kenya University, she was elected vice president of the Mount Kenya University Students Governing Council, serving for one year from 2015 to 2016.

She also has a master’s degree in counselling psychology from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa and has earned a certificate in public management from Young Africa Leaders Initiative, East Africa Regional Leadership Centre.

It is this network of fellows from the learning institutions and CBOs that raised funds to finance her campaigns.

“I would use a motorbike to go around the constituency to campaign since I didn’t have a vehicle. Sometimes I’d just walk,” she says.

Skin colour

Often, she would meet voters who were forthright in their objection to her candidature, she says.

“They would ask me, ‘Why can’t you go for nominations?’ That is the position for persons with disabilities,” she says.

When faced with those hard questions, Ms Milgo says she would shift from campaigning to educating the people that women and persons with disabilities were not limited to the affirmative seats.

Then came the question of why they would vote for a “Chinese who was weak.” They branded her Chinese because of her light skin colour, and weak because to them, an albino is a disabled person who cannot function normally.

She had a way of demystifying these stereotypes.

She would tell them: ‘“Look, I’m a graduate. I went to school, did an exam, and passed. I’m also a mother and by virtue of me having kids, means I’m a normal human being. I also chair many CBOs, so how does having albinism make me weak?”

She says with consistent sensitisation and civic education, Kenyan communities would over time, abandon their misconstrued beliefs about persons with disabilities.

But she hopes that going forward, political parties and civil society will go an extra mile in supporting women candidates and those with disabilities.

“The road to winning will be easier if a party leader endorses you or the party commits to campaign for you. But as it is, you’re left to struggle on your own,” she notes.

“It is okay for the NGOs (non-governmental organisations) to give us campaign materials but how are they going to reach the voters if you don’t have funds to hire a vehicle to ferry you?” she asks.

But one thing she carries on, is the fact that family support is indispensable for a woman seeking an elective seat.

“My husband accompanied me to the campaigns and my mother-in-law came over to cook and take care of my kids while I was away campaigning,” she says.







