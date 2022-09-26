Meet the women earning a living scaling fish on Lake Victoria

Thousands of livelihoods in Homa Bay County depend on Lake Victoria.

Besides fishermen who directly depend on the water, there craftsmen who make fishing boats, entrepreneurs who sell fishing gear, women who sell fish at the market, and many more who would not have a source of income if the lake dried up.

The water body has opened up hundreds, probably thousands of opportunities that residents explore. For years, the lake has helped raise thousands of families who live around it.

With reduced job opportunities in the formal sector today, Lake Victoria continues to provide opportunities to sustain more families in years to come.

Each day of the week, jobless people from around Homa Bay County throng the lakeshore hoping to get something that can generate income.

Some use the water to wash cars, while others excavate sand from it for sale.

A group of women has equally found something useful to do at the lake shore.

Experienced losses

The women, mostly single mothers, have taken advantage of fish traders to earn a living. Their role has been appreciated by many business operators who previously experienced losses when their fish got bad.

These women keep the delicacy fresh for longer by scaling and washing them, a service that was missing in the past.

Every morning, the women numbering about 100, throng Koginga Beach hoping that more fish traders show up during the day. This way, their daily income is likely to go higher, and they are also likely to go home with more fish.

Elizabeth Otieno the eldest in the group, has been there for the longest time.

At 53, she has scaled fish at the lakeshore for 10 years and has not thought of quitting a job that puts food on the table.

When she started, she says, just a handful of women were interested in the job.

Tough economic times in the past four years, however, drove more women from the comfort of their homes to the lakeshore, to help traders and fish buyers scale fish.

“What is required in this job is just basic skills in handling fish, something learned at home. As long as you are here, any trader can approach you with any type of fish to help him or her scale and wash it," Ms Otieno says.

The only tool needed is a sharp knife that can cut through the bones of fish.

These women’s stories on how they ended up handling fish at the lake, is similar.

They speak of suffering, hunger and rejection by family members.

Tough economic times in the past four years have driven more women from the comfort of their homes to the lakeshore, to help traders and fish buyers scale fish. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

For Ms Otieno, the death of her husband in 2010, marked the beginning of her problems when her in-laws ejected her from her house for being a liability.

With five children to look after, she had nowhere to turn to get money to educate them.

"My eldest son was about to join university. I had to work hard to ensure his future remains bright," she says.

One morning when she visited the fish market in the company of her sister, she noticed that buyers were walking home with fish fresh from the lake.

The fish was neither washed nor scaled, making their shelf life shorter.

"I saw an opportunity to earn by scaling fish for the buyers," Ms Otieno says.

She charges between Sh30 and Sh50 to scale one large fish, and so do the other women. Over the years, she has used the money to educate her children through university.

Other women also saw the opportunity and later joined her.

Today, they have formed and registered a group called Mau Self-help Group that has 20 active members, and more than 50 others who are passive.

The group holds its meetings every Monday afternoon where they discuss their welfare.

"Each member saves Sh100 daily. We later hold an annual meeting where the savings are given to members," Ms Otieno says.

Elizabeth Ochieng’, a 32-year-old mother of three, also works at the lakeshore. Just like the other women, she was driven here by inability to find a job.

She is yet to pay the Sh1,000 needed to officially join Mau Self Help Group, but has been saving and hopes to invest.

"My eldest child is in Class Eight. I got worried that he would not join secondary school due to lack of fees, so I decided to come here to enable me to support my family," Ms Ochieng says.

Kisii Town

Dan Simba, a fish trader from Kisii, says without the women, the business would not be profitable.

He travels on his Toyota Probox car four times every week to buy fish in Homa Bay, and resell the delicacy in Kisii town.

His car is not suited for transporting perishable goods, but that is the only available means.

"I purchase fish worth Sh8,000 on each trip. They must be delivered in Kisii while still fresh, and scaling is one of the best ways to keep them fresh," Mr Simba says.

During this interview, he pays one of the traders Sh130 for scaling fish worth Sh7,000.

Ms Otieno says the work has its own set of challenges, including losing fish to marabou stork, which scavenge the lake shore.

"Suppose you lose one fish to the birds, the trades who assign us to scale the delicacy will have to deduct payment. One, therefore, has to work while on the lookout for the birds," she says.



