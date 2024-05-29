Meet the Nakuru nun with a passion for serving the deaf

For the past 20 years, Sister Mary Josephine Adhiambo has been transforming lives and bridging communication gaps within the deaf community.

The 53-year-old Catholic nun of the Franciscan Sisters of St Anne with a passion for serving the deaf has become a beacon of hope, especially in Nakuru, where she mentors and counsels deaf couples, helping them solemnise their marriages in the church.

Sis Adhiambo’s journey into the 'world of silence' began two decades ago when she was posted to a vocational college where she had a chance to interact with the deaf community.

At the school, she felt a deep calling to serve a community often marginalised and overlooked and developed a passion after encountering the unique challenges and rich culture of those living in 'silence.'

She began by learning basic sign language while teaching life skills and trades to the students.

Later, she asked her religious superior to enrol her for formal sign language training and joined the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) for a certificate in Kenya sign language, studying for three months.

Sis Adhiambo then pursued a diploma course at the Holy Family Utawala Kenya Sign Language School before enrolling for an advanced certificate, where she fully understood the dynamics of deaf culture.

“The deaf’s and dumb’s world is different, but their struggles, hopes, and joys are also human. I wanted to be a part of their journey. Experience with the deaf is therapeutic and whatever you say, you have to accompany it with emotions and facial expression. I have used it during sessions for my clients, especially those struggling with mental health,” she said in an interview with Nation in Nakuru yesterday.

According to Sister Josephine, the deaf community has been left out and their loneliness keeps them isolated.

She encourages people to learn sign language as the deaf always identify with those who speak their language and also admires that the deaf do not pretend and are always genuine about their desires.

For the last 24 years, Sister Josephine has been a trainer at the Mater Dei Nakuru Hospitality College before moving to the Holy Family Utawala Kenya Sign Language School.

Over the years, she has mentored countless deaf individuals and couples, offering guidance and support through life's various challenges.

Her work, she explained, often involves counselling deaf couples, helping them navigate relationships, family dynamics, and faith.

Through one-on-one sessions, group workshops, and community events, she provides a safe space for deaf couples to express their concerns and seek advice.

Her empathetic approach and fluency in sign language make her an invaluable resource, bridging the gap between the hearing world and the silent one.

"Communication is the foundation of any relationship. For deaf couples, it requires a deeper level of understanding and patience. My role is to help them build that foundation. Since then, I embraced them, and they have been my friends all along,” she said.

One of her most cherished roles is solemnising marriages for deaf couples. Recognising the importance of inclusivity, she has worked tirelessly to ensure that the sacrament of marriage is accessible to all, regardless of their ability to hear.

In collaboration with church authorities, she has been at the forefront of incorporating sign language into wedding ceremonies, including prayers, readings, and exchange of vows, ensuring that the couple and their guests can fully participate in the sacred celebration.

Sister Mary Josephine Adhiambo (right), with newlyweds Grace Wanjiru and Thomas Misu Mmisu and their best couple Jennifer Wanja and Bethwel Kinyua. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi I Nation Media Group

Her efforts have not only made weddings more inclusive but have also fostered a sense of belonging within the deaf community.

Families and friends, both hearing and deaf, come together to witness the union of their loved ones in a ceremony that transcends the barriers of sound.

"My journey with the deaf community has been a gift. Their resilience, joy, and faith inspire me every day. I am honoured to serve them and to be a part of their lives. Every couple deserves to experience the beauty of their wedding day in a way that is meaningful to them. By incorporating sign language, we honour their language and culture," she noted.

Sister Josephine’s work extends beyond the confines of the church as she is also an advocate for the deaf community, actively working to raise awareness and promote accessibility.

However, she noted that the deaf community is always left out in many gatherings and seminars that can benefit them.

She said that she took it upon herself and decided to look for them in their house, especially in the slum area and bring them back so that they can join others.