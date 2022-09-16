Meet Senorine Wasike, a multi-talented business guru

With a career that spans 16 years, Senorine Wasike has established herself as a commercial leader in the corporate world.

Her story began with her arrival in the capital city in 1997. Having completed secondary education and without the funds to pay for university, her mother thought it wise that she tries her luck elsewhere.

When she got to Nairobi from Eldoret, her favourite aunt, a lawyer, was expecting and took her in. She sponsored her college education at the Buruburu Institute of Fine Arts, where Ms Wasike pursued a short course in graphic design. After two jobs, her first breakthrough opportunity came knocking.

She joined Haco Industries in 2006 to start their internal graphic design department, branding pens for different companies. While at that role, she would sometimes find herself doing telesales and closing major deals.

“When I found out sales people also had bonuses unlike in graphics, my mind to join the team was made up,” she recalls.

She approached her boss and expressed her desire to sell. On Christmas of that year, she got a call to start a position in sales. For the role, she needed to know how to drive. She joined a driving crash course and got her licence. All this while, she had only one motivation: to go back to school for higher education.

Furthering education

Later on, she joined the company’s Sacco and was able to afford her varsity fees. She enrolled at St Paul’s University and pursued mass communication, majoring in public relations. She rose through the ranks after continually being the best sales person and was promoted to the sales manager.

In 2008, South Africa’s Tiger Brands acquired Haco Industries. When a new role in innovation emerged, she was handpicked by her then boss, Mr Polycarp Igathe, to take it up.

“That is where my journey in innovation started and I am still very proud of Amara skin care brand, which we launched.”

She then realised she had a knowledge gap and decided to further her education. As if by sheer coincidence, the University of Nairobi advertised its pioneer Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management programme. Ms Wasike seized the opportunity and would attend evening classes.

Two years after earning her master’s degree, she moved to East African Breweries Limited (EABL) in 2015 as a senior innovation manager where she worked for five years and mastered her commercial acumen.

She then got a call from Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) to take up a new position as head of department in innovation. It was a robust and daunting task and she was unsure of herself. Even then, Ms Wasike has never been one to shy from a challenge.

“I always believe that I cannot fail. Whenever I put my mind to something, it must work out."

Career growth

In November 2020, she moved to KWAL at the height of the Covid-19 crisis. For the first time, she had to manage a team virtually and still deliver good results. She was able to successfully launch a new brand, Supreme Vodka, to address affordability and she notes it continues to perform well.

Eleven months later, she transitioned to her current role, head of marketing. She admits that it was a quick job change that she had not anticipated. She was tasked with ensuring the synergy of her marketing team was restored after months of working from home. She also had to deliver profits in a market where consumer habits have been greatly affected by the pandemic, including an increasing need for safety and diminished wallets.

Ms Wasike is a multi-talented executive. Every year she spends 15 weeks lecturing budding entrepreneurs at her alma mater, the University of Nairobi. Additionally, she is a writer who hopes to one day publish a New York's Best Seller. She contributes to Marketing Africa, a monthly business publication.

For the last 10 years, she has sat on the board of Spur Africa, a Kibera-based non- governmental organisation that empowers children through education and mentorship. She is also a public speaker engaging in various forums, a role she finds very enjoyable and satisfying.

Reflecting on her life, she recognises that she has been influenced by strong women, who have shaped her career trajectory. At home, her mother developed her organisational skills by introducing her to routines early in life. Her grandmother, with whom she spent most of her holidays, made certain she was awake by 6am. This discipline, she says, has continued throughout her life. Her aunt was not only a role model but a strong support system who held her hand when she had nothing.

Inspiration and role models

In her professional life, she had phenomenal women to look up to—Managing Director (MD) Jane Karuku at EABL, KWAL MD Lina Githuka and Distell Marketing Director for Africa Kushilla Thomas. She is also inspired by KenGen MD Rebecca Miano and hopes to meet her someday.

These women have inspired Ms Wasike to invest in mentorship, both formally and informally. At KWAL, she chairs their Women Chat Lounge, a programme seeking to empower women employees, in their strategic committee. She has organised several initiatives, among them leadership coaching lessons for the female leadership team and updating the company’s parental policy from three to four months for women and three weeks up from two for men.

Ms Wasike is also a doctoral candidate at Capella University. A mother of young children, it has not been easy. However, she is grateful to her husband for his unwavering support. To manage all her roles effectively, she is very intentional about her time usage. Still, sometimes she has to sacrifice her sleep, most days managing only six hours and always starts her day at 5.30am. At the same time, she does not try to do it all and never hesitates to ask for help.

“My house help, who has been with me for nine years, is a blessing. She understands how everything runs, which makes my work easier. My children’s grandparents have also been very supportive. If I am stuck and cannot pick them from school, they are always ready to assist.”

When this successful executive isn't working, she spends time with her children. She loves doing her daughter’s hair and they use the time to bond. She also likes cooking, something she strives to do every weekend. Since she never watches TV, she instead does a lot of reading and crafts, including crocheting and dancing.

Lessons in corporate world

Ms Wasike has learnt two important lessons in her decade in the corporate world: mastering self-leadership and self-confidence, which have helped her get to where she is.

“Put yourself out there and showcase what you do with no apologies. Even if you are excellent, keeping silent slows your growth. Believing that you are good enough goes hand in hand with self-development to keep up with changing times. Also, be bold enough to not wait for perfection and instead improve as you go.”

For her, honesty and authenticity are the unique qualities she embodies. Honesty, she adds, builds trust, which is critical when working with others. It also makes one become dependable and likely to be first considered when opportunities arise.

Ms Wasike believes that to succeed, one must resist being comfortable. She insists that innovation occurs when there is a lot to lose. While it is impossible to tell what her future holds, she hopes to continue growing into roles that help her achieve her mission, which is to inspire people to do and be more.