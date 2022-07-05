Meet Muhonja, an activist singing her heart out in GBV war

Muhonja Mujega wears many hats. She is a singer, a songwriter, a guitarist and, perhaps most importantly, a social activist.

“When I discovered activism through my music, I found my purpose,” she says.

In her activism, she campaigns against gender-based violence (GBV), including rape, female genital mutilation (FGM), and teenage pregnancy. She also promotes women empowerment.

As a light bulb attracts a moth, so is it impossible to resist Muhonja’s bubbly, warm personality and infectious smile. She is magnetic. Her unique, rich, emotive voice communicates the critical messages in her music clearly.

Raised in a family of musicians, Muhonja says she always knew she would become one. She soon took her cue from her father, a musician. He taught her how to play the guitar when she was just 14. She later taught herself how to play the Kalimba, Mbira, Marimba, Shekere and Udu drums.

In secondary school, she was actively involved in music and drama festivals. An alumna of Moi University, she then joined Sauti Academy, where she learnt the art of live performance and music business.

Music for activism

Naambakhane, meaning I refuse in Luhya language, is one of her biggest tunes and one she says always brings her to tears when performing. Inspired by true events, Muhonja seeks to give a voice to victims and survivors of defilement and rape.

“I received a call from an unknown number and the woman on the line was hysterical. She asked me to go to one hospital and when I got there, she saw me and fainted in my arms. When she came to me, she revealed that her six-month-old baby defiled by her biological dad had died,” she recalls.

“I didn’t know how to comfort her. How could I tell her it was going to be okay, when it was not?”

Ms Muhonja Mujega performs during the launch of Imarisha Msichana programme by Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) at Radisson Blu Hotel.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

She says that encounter broke her spirit for a long time. Six months later when she travelled to Mombasa, the only thought in her mind was Naambakhane, which was her refusal to see perpetrators walk scot-free in society, her refusal to see the justice system compromised and her refusal to normalise the continual victimisation of survivors.

When asked about her other song, Unataka Nini, the energy immediately shifts. Her smile fades and she admits that this is not a topic she likes to talk about. It was released in 2020. Muhonja lays bare her own experience with GBV in the song. She also focusses on issues of trauma bonding and stigmatisation that surrounds individuals who try to leave abusive relationships.

Work outside music

When she is not composing, recording or performing, she is running her Muhonja Mujega Foundation, which targets teenage mothers in informal settlements like Mathare, Kawangware, Kibera and Kariobangi.

“Having been a teen mom myself, I know the journey and the stigma that comes with it. I am inclined to work with young mothers, to give them a safe space to express themselves and to economically empower them through activities like soap making, cosmetology and others,” she says.

In 2019, she was honoured by the Women Appreciating Women (WAW) and inducted into the WAW Hall of Fame in London for her work of empowering young mothers. WAW is a global movement that recognises women leading in global development. Muhonja has also partnered with organisations that empower women such as UN Women Africa, Amref Health Africa and others to champion the welfare of women and girls through music.

Challenges

“Music is therapy, but even musicians need support. When I am out with organisations like Amref Health Africa, I am meeting women who have undergone traumatic experiences. Listening to these stories is difficult and can affect your mental health. Whenever I come from such spaces, I always debrief with my therapist.”

Every morning for a whole hour before she starts her day, she meditates to centre herself. Muhonja wants to say many things but says funding remains a big challenge. Creating music­­—writing, getting into studio, shooting and marketing her content—is very expensive, she says.

She expresses concern that sexism in the industry continues to pose a challenge to women artists even in this century.

“My male colleagues can quote Sh1,000,000 for a gig, but for the same event they would want to pay me Sh50,000, which is outrageous. Yet just like my male counterparts, I also have to pay my instrumentalists and cover other expenses.”

For any woman looking to get onto the music scene, Muhonja’s advice is simple: Just do it.



