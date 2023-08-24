Meet Dr Riria, pioneer who opened banking halls for women

It all started with a Sh2 million loan – a modest amount of money in today’s economy. In 1994, however, it was an enormous opportunity for millions of Kenyan women to thrive in a country that thought they were too poor to invest.

“That loan marked the first step towards financial inclusion for women in this country. It proved that you can lend money to a woman and she can pay [up]. She is bankable,” says Dr Jennifer Riria, the then recipient of the loan on behalf of Kenya Women Microfinance Bank (KWFT).

Today, the almost 30-year-old dummy cheque hangs on the lobby walls of Echo Network Offices in Lavington, Nairobi. It is evident that it has become an heirloom of sorts for the organisation—a reminder of how far women have come financially, and the journey that lies ahead.

Dr Riria currently serves as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Echo Network Africa, a woman-led development institution that empowers and advocates for women, youth and persons living with disabilities. She tells the Voice of her earlier days in the microfinance industry and how she opened the banking halls to women.

Her interest in finance started like any other story of exclusion. She grew up watching her mother and women in her village live under the yolk of poverty. She recounts how she had only one uniform, which she would wash and dry by the fireplace every day.

“I got awards for being the cleanest girl in class, although I smelled of smoke,” she jests, “at some point, the uniform became so worn out that I asked my neighbour to let me work on his farm, where I weeded ferns. After three days of work, my hands were bleeding, but at least I got a new uniform.”

Also read: Equity advances women leadership but gender pay gap persists

That was the dawning moment for nine-year-old Riria. She began to understand the power and importance of financial freedom. “I thought to myself, if I worked in another garden, perhaps I could make more money and buy my mother a nice dress for church,” she adds.

“As I grew, I realised it wasn’t just my mother who was struggling financially but also my aunt and many other women in the country. Women suffer poverty on a global level. They may not all experience it at the same level, but they suffer exclusion.”

This is what made Dr Riria approach lending institutions in the early 1990s for loans that she planned to redistribute to women.

“We were among the first lending institutions to introduce group lending. This is because I grew up watching my mother and her friends weed each other’s shambas (farms) collectively. Similarly, in times of need, they would come together to help each other. Using a similar approach, we used group lending to disburse loans. This way, we could use social collateral as opposed to tangible assets such as title deeds as security for their loans.’’

One of the first products that KWFT launched after securing the Sh2 million loan was water tanks.

“The women had told us they would spend almost six hours each day walking to and from rivers to fetch water. When we introduced the water tank as a financial product, I was the laughing stock of town. Financiers wondered how a water tank could be a financial product, while others questioned the competency of our lending institution,’’ she reminisces.

Reference point

She adds that despite ridicule, the project was such a success that other banking institutions began offering similar products.

“Banking institutions began believing that although women were poor, they were bankable. It was because of the programme we ran. KWFT had a 100 per cent repayment rate and we screamed about it. We would hold annual events at KICC donning yellow shirts to celebrate our success.”

As women’s access to finance increased, Dr Riria says KWFT, too, had to evolve to serve their changing needs. “The women we served grew from borrowing Sh3,000 loans to as much as Sh800,000 to Sh10 million. We knew then that it was now not about money, but looking at women holistically and investing in products that ensure their wellbeing.”

In that regard, she cites the Aquaculture project that Echo Network is currently championing—one designed to reduce jaboya (sex for fish), a prevalent problem that women living around fishing bodies face.

“In Kisumu, for instance, for a woman to fish, they must have a boyfriend who would allow her to go fish. The practice was fuelling the HIV pandemic. This is why we came up with the project to buy women fingerlings and a boat so that they could fish for themselves,’’ she says.

Milestone

Being one of the founding members of KWFT Microfinance Bank, Dr Riria propelled an initially unprofitable organisation to a medium-sized bank. The institution has served over three million women and disbursed about Sh400 million over 25 years.

However, despite the work that Dr Riria did in the microfinance industry, women remain poorer in Kenya. According to a Gender Equality and Social Inclusion analysis conducted by the British High Commission (Nairobi) between July 2022 and March 2023, women were found to be multidimensionally poor at 65 per cent compared with men at 56 per cent.

In today’s financial landscape, she advises that digital banking is the future and women should not be left behind. With regard to President William Ruto’s plan of digital inclusion through a rollout of Sh5,000 mobile gadgets, Dr Riria says the price is still too prohibitive, especially for rural women.

“The woman will be asking, ‘Do I buy food? Or do I buy the Sh5,000 gadget?’ Most banking services have been digitised; while this is a step forward, women who have limited access to the digital world will be at risk of being left out.”

To address the gender divide that would ultimately limit women’s access to financial services, Dr Riria recommends that the focus be on digital education so that women can understand that digital banking is safe and secure. Thereafter, the infrastructure of technology such as providing subsidised gadgets should follow.

Women in politics

Today, Dr Riria’s interests have grown beyond the finance industry. Besides running Echo Network, she is the patron of the Democracy Trust Fund, a semi- autonomous organisation that supports and positions women to participate in politics.

“We realised women’s voices were not being heard because of the absence of women leaders not only in politics but also in the private sector. This is why Echo Network established a women participation fund where aspirants can save money to use for campaigns during elections.’’

Besides providing a savings kitty for women aspirants, Echo Network also conducts election training, which has benefited about 190 women who ran in the 2022 General Election.