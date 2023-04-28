Medic student who escaped plot to marry her off at the age of nine

Mercy Asinyen, a medical student at Moi University, has faced tough times in pursuit of her career dream. Her mother abandoned her just three days after she was born and she was raised by her grandparents, who saw no value in education. Asinyen was about to be married off at the age of nine, when she fled and took refuge at an orphanage. That marked the beginning of a remarkable academic journey. She shares her story:

“I was born in Kalokol on the shores of Lake Turkana. I grew up under the care of my grandparents, alongside four of their eight children. Filled with curiosity, I asked about my parents’ whereabouts, but I was told my mother ran away from home.

“We never had a permanent residence as we moved in search of pasture and water for livestock. In the process, we reached a place called Kalimapus. Here, there was a compound (Faith Homes), where pupils learnt under trees. We could pass them as we went to graze or water livestock. I would tell my young aunt to let me join the children, but she would decline and report me to my grandparents, who didn’t value formal education. They would tell me: ‘When we take girls to school, they end up becoming prostitutes, or get away from home and never come back, so we don’t want that to happen to you.’

“I used to go to Faith Homes, leaving my aunt taking care of our livestock. One day, I returned home and found many people. This was the first time I saw my mother. People were telling me ‘this is your mother.’ She came home with my two sisters and for the first time, I had a soda. She cried on seeing me. I was so thin and half-dressed. My hair was shaved on the sides and I had beads around my neck. The younger sisters looked better and healthier, so clean with neat hair.

“I later learnt that after my mum gave birth to me, she took off three days later and got married in Kitale. So, this was her first return to Turkana. We had no mother-child bond. She wanted to take me with her, but my grandparents refused. She then insisted that I be taken to school, but my grandfather retorted: ‘I never took any of you to school. Asinyen, too, is not going to school.’

Domestic violence

“My mother left the next day out of apparent frustration. After some years, her marriage failed following frequent domestic violence. She is currently a single mother of six and lives in Turkana.

“It feels good knowing that when schools close, I go home to be with them. Two years after my mother’s visit, I had yet to enrol in school. I was nine and would only interact with other children when I went to eat lunch with them.

“One day, I went to school without my aunt’s knowledge. I left her up the hill grazing our animals. I found the pupils taking lunch. I joined them and when we got back home in the evening, I told my grandma I would be going to school for lunch. She accepted.

“From then on, I would go for the lunch, then go back home in the evening. One day I returned home and found my aunts and grandparents conversing. I soon learnt that I was to be married off and I decided to flee to the orphanage. I didn’t even have supper.

“I got there, I introduced myself and said I wanted to stay in school. I never went back to my grandparents. The orphanage became my new home; it was so good. They enrolled me in Class One. I was nine, and older than my classmates. After the first term, I was promoted to Class Two, which was better, considering my age.

“I later left the orphanage to stay with my mother, but life was difficult. I did my Class Seven and Eight at St Patrick’s Kanamkemer Primary School, in Turkana, under the sponsorship of the school head teacher, thanks to my good academic performance. The new environment and a strong support system enabled me to concentrate in class. I loved school so much that I never wanted to go back home. I was also the president of the Wash club. Our head teacher became my mentor. That helped me to work hard.

Internally displaced

“His support made my Class Eight smooth, and I scored 385 out of 500 in my Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination. The head teacher then helped me to apply for the Wings to Fly scholarship.

“I was invited for an interview. During that time, I was staying with one of my uncles in an internally displaced persons’ camp. On February 2, 2015, I reported to Alliance Girls’ High School. The scholarship took care of my fees, pocket money and transport.

“Life in high school came with culture shock. My Kiswahili teacher, who was also in charge of counselling, noticed as I struggled to acclimate to the new life. She helped me fit in. Over time, I had many friends and became free with everyone through Form Four. I joined the volleyball club and played basketball.

“The parents of one of my classmates liked me. Both were medics and in the course of our interactions, I decided that I would pursue medicine. Every time they would visit, they had to see me. During the holiday, I would stay with them. They parented me and that is how their daughter, three other girls, and I became academic sisters.

My inspiration

“During one of our career days at Alliance, Cardiologist Betty Gikonyo advised us on what to do to pursue medicine. She donated copies of Dare to Dream, to the school library. When I read Dare to Dream and Think Big by Ben Carson, I was inspired.

The day Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results were announced, I was in Turkana and only learnt of my grade through a phone call from a parent of my former classmate. I sat my KCSE examination in 2018 and scored ‘A’ plain. At 19, I was like my classmates’ mother as I was the oldest.

“All Wings to Fly students who score ‘A’ plain secure a paid internship for a year. That was my next engagement and I travelled to Nairobi. Once again, I interacted 13 other students who scored ‘A’. We were trained on many things before I was posted to the Equity Bank’s Lodwar branch, where I worked for a year. Having scored ‘A’ plain, I knew I was cut out for medicine. I am currently a student at Moi University, pursuing Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBCHB). Dr Gikonyo supports my upkeep on campus. She is also my career mentor.

“What motivates me most is being a role model to my siblings. I also want to prove to my grandparents the value of school. My prayer is that they don’t die before I become a doctor. I want to uplift them. Of their eight children, none stepped in a classroom. I also want to support my mum. She is now 38. The two sisters have also completed Form Four but are with her in Turkana. I hope to break the cycle of poverty in my family. That’s what keeps me going.

“I love reading and I am in a book club in Eldoret; we meet every Wednesday, read books and share thoughts. I’m also actively in the Equity Leaders Programme Chapter, mentoring some high school students.