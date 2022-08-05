Mediators: Women with disability bear brunt of poll chaos

Women and girls living with disabilities suffer the most during electoral violence, peace advocates said on Tuesday.

Ms Josephine Sinyo, who represents persons living with disabilities at the Women Mediators Network (WMN), said the safety of vulnerable people must be guaranteed at all times.

The network, together with the National Peace and Mediation Team (NMPT) comprising clerics, met with the Independent and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi.

“When chaos erupts, we become more exposed to harm because we cannot run or hide like the rest. [And so] we are abandoned,” she said.

Dr Jennifer Riria, the chairperson of WMN, called for peace. She said the country has learnt the cost of violence from previous elections and should now prove to the world that it can elect leaders without violence.

“Let us remember that peace starts with me and we have no other country to run to other than Kenya. So let us all preach peace,” she said, adding women have entrusted the IEBC with the task of delivering credible elections.

NMPT chairperson Jackson ole Sapit, who is the Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya, reminded the IEBC that disputed polls are the hallmark of violence, hence their only line of defence is a free, fair and credible election.

He told off politicians criticising the IEBC, saying they must let the commission do its work credibly. “You don’t need the protection of the politicians.”

Archbishop Sapit urged Kenyans to remain peaceful. “After you vote, go home and wait for the results from the IEBC,” he said.

“We have no doubt that Kenyans will safeguard peace for themselves and their children.”

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said Kenyans are free to tally votes from the polling stations.

“Take a copy of the results and do the maths. The results at the polling stations are final. You will only come here for the confirmation and declaration of the results.”