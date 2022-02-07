Media plays a critical role in ending FGM in Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta receive a copy of the National Policy for Eradication of Female Genital Mutilation from Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes Prof Margaret Kobia, during its launch at State House, Nairobi in 2019.

Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Mercy Njoroge

At the age of seven, Zipporah Mwangangi was subjected to Female Genital Mutilation. Thirty years later, the excruciating pain she was subjected to still sends chills down her spine as she recounts the events of the day she almost lost her life after she bled profusely.

