Matatus treated 52 pc of PLWDs, mostly female, with indignity

The Accessibility of Public Transport Service report launched on February 24 targeting people living with disabilities (PLWDs) revealed that matatu operators handled 52 per cent of PLWD in an undignified manner.

By  Agatha Gichana

  • Human rights organisations have called for disciplinary action against matatu operators who mistreat PLWDs.
  • The Accessibility of Public Transport Service report  shows that more than 70 per cent of women reported that matatus were not easy to board.

Human rights organisations have called for disciplinary action against matatu operators in whose vehicles women with disabilities encounter sexual harassment.

