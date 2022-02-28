Matatus treated 52 pc of PLWDs, mostly female, with indignity

Human rights organisations have called for disciplinary action against matatu operators in whose vehicles women with disabilities encounter sexual harassment.

Flone Initiative, a women-led organisation working in accessible transport for women and vulnerable groups, in partnership with Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Kenya office, launched the Accessibility of Public Transport Service report at a Nairobi hotel on February 24.

The study that targeted people living with disabilities (PLWD) from Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado counties, revealed that matatu operators handled 52 per cent of PLWD in an undignified manner.

‘’When vehicles come, some staff lack handling skills and etiquette. Some can touch you inappropriately, and may even harm you,’’ a user with physical disability reported.

The lobby groups attributed the rampant cases of harassment to ineffective reporting mechanisms.

The report found that most reported cases were not addressed or followed up. Furthermore, even when reporting channels were provided, it was difficult for women to report because they are inaccessible.

Needed assistance

‘’It is very hard to report because such incidences happen so quickly and the vehicle is in a hurry such that even taking the registration number can be difficult ,’’ a female participants said.

Additionally, the study shows that more than 70 per cent of women reported that matatus were not easy to board and they needed assistance from operators to embark, which exposed them to inappropriate touch.

Flone initiative has called for robust reporting and complaints mechanisms where women living with disabilities can report maltreatment and disciplinary action taken.

They have also advised matatu operators to install accessible communication features in their vehicles including screen and voice messaging, and bells.

Matatu operators were also urged to promote pro-disability human resources practices in the industry.

Martin Eshiwani, Head of Road Transport Services Unit at Nairobi Metropolitan Services, advised women who experienced harassment in public transport to report to the Nairobi Transport and Safety Authority.

He assured women with disabilities that the planned Mass Rapid Transit and Bus-Rapid Transport (BRT) will be an ideal means of transport for all including women with disabilities.

Involving stakeholders

According to the BRT framework, there will be an application that commuters can download to report their complaints. The vehicles will also have stanchions, grab bars and handles for ease of embarking and disembarking for persons living with disabilities.

Flone Initiative has launched the Moving Barriers Program in response to the report, to lobby for accessible public transport for women with disabilities.

‘’The program will set up working groups involving stakeholders from State and non-State actors, matatu owners and persons with disabilities, to champion for inclusive public transport. It will also develop a guidebook to assist matatu operators treat persons with disabilities with dignity,’’ Lucy Kihonge Flone Imitative Program Officer stated.











