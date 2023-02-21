Mary Mugo: Education remains the key to success

Mary Wanja Mugo, 54, has worked in various capacities in different organisations, including World Vision, Office of the President, and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). Currently, she is the country director, Edukans. She trained as a teacher on University of Nairobi's Kikuyu campus (1988–91), then did a Master of Arts (Counselling Psychology) at Kenyatta University and later pursued other courses in transformative leadership, peacebuilding and education management.

Below is her interview with Nation.Africa.

Introduce yourself, please

My career began in 1991 at Tala High School where I was posted by the TSC to teach business studies and economics for four years. I applied for an opportunity at the Ministry of Education headquarters as an education officer in 1995 and was offered a chance to serve in various capacities on education policy development, partnerships, and project management.

In 2006, I was appointed chief government counsellor at the Office of the President to address public service staff issues affecting work performance and individual well-being from a counselling perspective. Shortly after, there was post-election violence in 2007 and I was posted to the Ministry of Education to coordinate peace education programmes and psychosocial support for learners and teachers. Then in 2010, I got an opportunity for promotion at the TSC to address psychosocial issues affecting teachers, so I transferred services to the TSC.

At the TSC, I developed an urge to join the humanitarian sector dealing with challenges affecting children and youths at the grassroots. The drive to translate policies into practice is what drove me to join World Vision Kenya in 2012 as a national education coordinator, then later in 2014 I was promoted to associate director of education, child protection, gender and disability. I then joined Edukans in 2017 September where I am serving to date as the country director.

Essentially, Mary is a seasoned transformative leader with strengths in strategic leadership and working with partners to promote quality education, training and employment programmes.

What does Edukans do?

Edukans was founded in 2002 as a Dutch NGO, with headquarters in the Netherlands and country offices in Kenya, Uganda, Malawi and Ethiopia. Edukans is an education expert organisation with over 15 years promoting quality basic education, youth development and employability programmes. We are unleashing the power of education through collaboration and partnerships as we contribute to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals 4 and 5 on quality education and decent work and economic growth.

At Edukans, we have 4 programmes: Skills for life and work; teaching with impact; education in emergencies; and exchange programmes. Additionally, we incorporate cross-cutting themes, namely climate change, digitalisation, gender and inclusion, and system strengthening and scale-up. We believe education is the most powerful engine of progress, which can enable young people to flourish as they discover and develop their talents, resulting in a healthier and more successful life. Education has the power to change societies from within.

Whom do you partner with to offer services?

Government ministries, agencies, and institutions, civil society, the private sector, philanthropists, individuals, and other non-state actors.

How many learners have benefitted from your organisation?

Until 2022, some 97,203 pupils (48,769 boys and 48,434 girls) have benefitted from initiatives for promoting quality education, we worked with 1,863 teachers in 97 schools. In 2025, we plan to reach 126,000 children by working with 3,380 teachers in 310 schools and benefitting 9,210 youths as we work with 200 TVET trainers in 37 TVETs. This is pegged on other external factors, including and not limited to the support and good will from the government.

Before joining the organisation, what were you doing?

I was the country representative for the Build Africa Kenya office. I have been in leadership positions for over 11 years: country director at Edukans for five years (current position); country director at Build Africa for one year; and associate director and national coordinator at World Vision for five years.

How would you advise women in such positions for them to succeed?

We are in a society where opportunities at the apex level are dwindling, so one cannot assume that being a woman will automatically guarantee placements or retention of her position, hence the need for continuedself-development and acquisition of relevant skills.My advice for the women leaders is tocontinuously seek knowledge and gain understanding byreading books (at least a book per month),socialise with thought-provokingmentorsandother leaders.By doing so, one caninnovativelyaddressemerging challenges in a fast-changing world.

Personally, I also seek divinewisdom, which enables me to interpret what, how, when, where and with whom something needs to be done. This is a very important aspect for any woman to succeed in her position. Again, havingconfidence and boldness is paramount in enabling women to take up opportunities, knowing that time and chance happen to all. Whenever opportunities arise, one need not hesitate to step up, so long as they have capacity and a strong will.

Over time, I have embraced collaborations and networks.It’s important to discern valuable relationships and retain clear boundaries to eliminate distractions from too opinionated or other controlling personalities. Women in leadership positions always need to have confidants and acquire skills to manage other relationships who connect with them as constituents and congregants.

Women succeed by prioritising what is most important and urgent. Women in positions of influence particularly need to develop effective skills of exchanging information, or communication skills, which means the need for accurate listening and speaking skillsboth verbal and non-verbal, in person or virtual. Some decorum is needed so that one knows what to say without disclosing unnecessary information to the wrong people. The ability to rightly manage emotions without inappropriately manipulating listeners is a key skill for effective women leaders.

Stewardship and integrityis a top-notch need for every woman in leadership. We should know we are surrounded by a crowd of witnesses, so compromising standards and having questionable character, especially untrustworthiness, ought to be unheard of. In leadership positions, a woman has to guarantee excellence in executionwith clearvision and strategicplan. One will be successful if she applies effective leadership skills.

In which ways does your organisation help the community?

We collaboratively work with communities to ensure our projects are demand-driven and aligned with Edukans' thematic priority areas mentioned earlier. In basic education, we facilitate teachers to acquire active teaching and learning pedagogical skills that facilitate effective delivery of curriculum, enabling pupils to excel. I am so delighted to mention that after introducing ATL way back in 2018, it resonates with the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and teachers under our programmes have attested to having much easier time implementing the CBC.

Children undergo social emotional learning, which helps them acquire self-awareness and interactive skills, among other skills that support attainment of better learning outcomes. Edukans has an ‘Education in Emergency’ programme supporting schools with water harvesting for good hygiene and sanitation, plus small kitchen gardens that supplement school feeding programmes.

Through the ‘Skills for Life and Work’, we offer youth development and employability skills; young people acquire job fit skills. We bridge the gap between training institutes and businesses or the workplace by offering young people market relevant skills and mentorship to pursue jobs that are in line with labour market demands and improve their livelihoods. We also create links with the private sector to enable youths to access apprenticeship opportunities.

Communities are, therefore, supported with the capacity to identify needs and become part of the solution by participating in the process of project design and implementation. Our projects are designed with a community-led sustainability plan, with grassroots players capacitated to drive the implementation process, supported by the experts at country offices.

About 75 per cent of the youth in our programme enter the job market or are self-employed. We also impact society by contributing to improved learning outcomes through support for quality education.

How many countries does your organisation operate in?

We are in five fully established countries (Kenya, Netherlands, Uganda, Ethiopia and Malawi). Two others are not fully established with country offices (Ghana and Rwanda). We also have isolated support projects with other partners in South Sudan, Mali, Lebanon, among other countries.

What are some of the challenges you have experienced in the positions you have held?

Remaining focused and yet responsive to diverse community needs in a fast-changing environment has been a challenge. What I mean is the fact that one cannot be blind to realities on the ground like drought, as much as the education programmes are centred on improving teaching and learning. Shrinking funding opportunities for education programmes has been challenging; however, I am thankful in all the positions held, I was able to engage the teams to come up with strategies for remaining afloat.

The effects of Covid-19 on education cannot be overlooked. As an organisation, we successfully adopted a work-from-home approach for almost two years; unfortunately, we could not continue with programme implementation as planned as schools were closed. Sadly, some children and teachers still struggle with mental health and psychosocial needs from experiences of Covid-19, which is a challenge to our programmes. In addition, loss of employment was experienced among many young people, a drawback to youth development and employment initiatives. Inflation in the recent past has greatly affected our work and staff.

What are some of your roles at Edukans?

Strategy development and providing leadership in the implementation of education and skills development programmes in Kenya, managing international and regional linkages with other Edukans offices to promote borderless organisation. I am a member of Edukans international management team.

Managing donor relations and sourcing funding opportunities, representing Edukans Kenya in national and international fora, including and not limited to government ministries, NGOs, embassies, private sector and other relevant stakeholders’ meetings, overseeing realisation of programmatic, financial, and fundraising targets, staff management and development.

What are your future plans?