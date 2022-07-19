Mama Kiharu: Count on me to turn area into economic hub

After many years working in civil society and education sectors to empower women and communities, Dr Judy Njoki Makira has now joined politics to help shape the destiny of her Kiharu Constituency, Murang’a County, from a position of influence and power.

She believes many of the problems residents face can be traced back to leadership, which has to be fixed. Should Dr Makira win the MP seat, which she is seeking on the Usawa Kwa Wote party ticket, she will advance equality and equity for all. She says she has all it takes to turn Kiharu into an economic hub.

“I am giving the people of Kiharu the mother figure they have not had since Independence. Just like a mother’s programme, which is inclusive and leaves no one behind, I have a plan for men, women, youths and children.”

Her supporters call her Mama Kiharu and trust that she will bring a motherly touch to the Kiharu seat. She has a Bachelor of Education from the University of Nairobi, a master’s degree and a PhD in English Language Education. Until February 8, 2022, she was a lecturer at the University of Embu.

The seat is currently held by Ndindi Nyoro, who is defending it on the United Democratic Alliance party ticket.

Philanthropy

Makira, an educational technologist and co-founder of the Centre for Women Empowerment in Technology (CWE-Tech), also runs Dr Judy Makira Foundation, a charity organisation. CWE-Tech supports programmes such as table banking, goat rearing, rabbit keeping and medical camps in partnership with other stakeholders in Murang’a, Homa Bay and Migori.

She advocates vocational training to help men, women and youths through “short certified courses such as dressmaking, making yoghurt, baking and detergent making to promote self-employment and financial stability. Through the organisation, we started addressing menstrual poverty, providing sanitary pads to vulnerable girls”.

She also facilitated an opportunity for a teacher to speak to a girl about menses through menstrual education and hygiene drives, an intervention known to boost girls’ education.

“Right now I am in more than 20 WhatsApp groups where we are raising school fees. I have a plan to address the root causes; every child deserves to enjoy all their basic rights,” Dr Makira says.

"For example, through the organisation, we started by addressing menstrual poverty that entails providing sanitary pads to vulnerable girls. We have learnt that some girls miss two to three days of school a month because of lack of menstrual products."

“For example, through the organisation, we started by addressing menstrual poverty that entails providing sanitary pads to vulnerable girls. We have learnt that some girls miss two to three days of school a month because of lack of menstrual products.”

The goat-rearing programme started in 2018 with an initial 19 households as beneficiaries, each receiving one goat. These goats delivered other goats, which were distributed to other households. At the moment, more than 180 households own at least one goat each.

Her plans and projects are preceded by an assessment of existing gaps to ensure they respond to the needs of the people. “I tailor my community projects to the needs of each ward. Some wards are very close to town and others are agricultural, so I anchor my response to the specific dynamic in each ward,” she says.

“There are people in Kiharu who are not reached by opportunities and their vulnerability levels are very high. You can only reach these groups by designing interventions that target to empower people at household levels."

Challenges

Makira says Kiharu is a vast area to traverse amidst constrained resources. She also cites security reasons or family responsibilities as other challenges. “Unlike a man, a woman will rarely sell a piece of land to raise campaign finances, but a man will do it. Women will rarely expose their family’s resources to political risk so they have problems mobilising funds for campaigns.”

She is, however, happy that despite the challenges, there is a soft ground for women in certain ways. For example, where the people expect huge cash handouts from men, it is not so much for women. There is a perception that women are less-resourced.

She backs calls to have women occupy places at the high table. “No woman who has gone to the ballot should be left out there, there ought to be absorbed at the county or national level. I also urge political parties to support women within their political camps,” the candidate says.