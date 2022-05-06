Male contraceptive: Will men take the pill, regularly?

Patriarchy has restrained the usage of contraceptives for decades. Research and anecdotal evidence have shown that women’s bodies and choices on what to do with them are often controlled by their male partners.

A 2019 study determined that non-use due to “opposition from others” was higher among married than unmarried women; in turn, the prevalence of non-use due to “lack of access or knowledge” was about two times higher in rural areas than in urban areas. It was titled Reasons for non-use of contraceptive methods by women with demand for contraception not satisfied: an assessment of low and middle-income countries using demographic and health surveys and published on Biomedcentral.com.

Other studies conducted on the same topic have repeatedly revealed that the “others” referred to in the study cited above are usually male partners, who often say ‘No’ to contraceptives on behalf of their female partners for social and cultural reasons.

Unwanted pregnancies

But this may change. The power to stop unwanted pregnancies may soon rest in men’s hands.

The Nation recently reported that a male contraceptive pill is on the horizon following the development of a birth control drug that’s 99 per cent effective in preventing pregnancy in mice. The human trials are expected to begin at the end of the year.

The blunt truth is that it will be many years until it is available for human use, but we remain hopeful that it will be the answer to sharing the contraceptive burden that has rested with women for a long time but controlled by men.

But there are some fundamental questions that the male contraceptive pill raises: Will men take the pill? And will they be invested in taking it as regularly as required?

A quick survey I did among male colleagues revealed that there are still deeply entrenched cultural and social barriers that would stand in the way of uptake.

One male friend candidly told me: “To tell you the truth, if I were a woman, I would not trust the man with the responsibility of deciding if I would conceive or not. Apart from that, it is culturally unacceptable for men to worry about pregnancy. That is a woman’s thing. We only worry about whether we are fertile or not. Not being able to conceive is a big deal.”

Cause for concern

And that was an Aha! moment for me: That those pushing for the eventual uptake of the male contraceptive pill would need to worry about stigma before worrying about its efficiency in preventing unwanted pregnancies.

If the low uptake levels of vasectomies (wrongly equated to the loss of virility in some quarters) is anything to go by, then the pill that needed to be manufactured was one that would cure stigma and misconceptions first.

While my take on the male contraceptive might come off as fatalistic, the fact is that it is not going to be a smooth ride. There’s ample evidence from the past to give us a good glimpse of the future as far as male contraceptives are concerned.

It’s necessary to lay bare the potential hindrances to the uptake of the male contraceptive pill in the hope that this will be a helpful lens through which the problem may be examined.

If nothing else, the debate brings to light the fact that both women and men should worry about unwanted pregnancies and carry equal responsibility.



