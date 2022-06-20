Malawi: Rights groups seek end of Malawi sex trafficking

Women rights organisations have lodged a complaint with African Union’s child rights committee over Malawi government’s failure to protect its women and girls from sex trafficking.

People Serving Girls at Risk and Equality Now, jointly wrote to the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child on June 16, when the continent marked the Day of the African Child, seeking its intervention.

They argued that although the country has enacted laws against sex trafficking, criminals continue to prey on women and girls due to laxity in enforcement.

They referred to a case in which a girl trafficked at 16 years, is yet to get justice four years later. They helped her file a suit against the trafficker but “It has been beset by a series of inordinate delays and mishandling by state actors, including police, prosecutors, magistrates, and others in the criminal justice chain.”

Widespread poverty

They warned that the current economic crisis in the country has widened the vulnerability of Malawian women and girls to trafficking for sexual exploitation. Hence, the need for the government to be proactive in protecting them and responding to such cases, they said.

“Malawi is a source, transit, and destination country for sex trafficking. Widespread poverty coupled with deeply entrenched gender discrimination, renders girls extremely vulnerable,” they said.

Some of them are trafficked out of the country to neighbouring Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zambia. Others are taken further to South Africa, Europe and Middle East.

Under Malawi’s Trafficking in Persons Act (2015) a person found guilty of benefitting from the exploitation of a trafficked person is subject to a five-year jail term.

According to 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report on Malawi by United States Department of State, in 2020, Malawi Police Service investigated 44 trafficking cases.

They arrested 54 suspected traffickers, “compared with reporting 48 arrests in an unspecified number of investigations during the previous reporting period.”

Key interventions

Of these 44 cases, 35 involved forced labour. But the government did not report the types of trafficking in the remaining nine cases, the report says. It also did not report investigating any sex trafficking crimes during the reporting period.

“The criminal justice system needs to respond better to the realities and requirements of trafficking survivors, including safeguarding them against further exploitation and making support services readily available,” said Tsitsi Matekaire, Global Lead for Equality Now’s End Sexual Exploitation program.

“In particular, the State should address the specific vulnerabilities of adolescent girls that put them at heightened risk of sex trafficking and other forms of exploitation and abuse.”

PSGR Executive Director Caleb Ng’ombo, said the government needs to adequately fund anti-trafficking measures and institutions including the Judiciary.