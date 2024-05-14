Malaria's gendered burden: Recent floods heighten risk for women, girls

Amidst countrywide floods, medical experts foresee a surge in diseases like malaria, disproportionately affecting women and girls.

Dr Trizah Milugo, a medical entomologist renowned for her work in malaria treatment and prevention, warns that regions prone to malaria, such as Western Kenya and the Coast, may witness a spike in cases.

"When floods recede, stagnant pools of water provide breeding grounds for mosquitoes, leading to increased malaria transmission," she explains.

Dr Trizah elucidates on the gendered vulnerabilities to malaria, emphasising that while mosquitoes are impartial, the disease discriminates.

She first explains the mode of infection. “To contract malaria, one must be bitten by a mosquito carrying the parasite. The female mosquito's sole purpose is to feed on blood for nourishment, without any gender bias involved.”

However, women and girls, she notes, are at heightened risk due to societal roles and behaviours that expose them more to mosquito bites.

"Women's daily routines coincide with peak mosquito activity, from early morning breakfast preparations to outdoor cooking. For instance, they wake up early to prepare breakfast while their families are still asleep, exposing themselves to mosquitoes.

"Additionally, traditional cooking methods, often conducted outdoors, further increase their exposure to mosquito bites compared to men," she highlights.

Her sentiments are corroborated by a study on ‘Gender difference in the incidence of malaria diagnosed at public health facilities in Uganda’ published by Malaria Journal that found that women were more affected by Malaria compared to men.

Dr Trizah also underscores the gender disparities in seeking medical care, particularly affecting women and children in remote areas.

“Typically, women assume the role of caretakers for the sick, while men often do not. In some remote cultures, even seeking medical treatment for women and children necessitates permission from men, who are usually the primary breadwinners.

"This often leads to financial constraints preventing women from accessing clinics, unlike men who can easily walk to one when they're unwell.”

First-time pregnant women, she stresses, face heightened vulnerability as they lack the acquired immunity that repeated exposure affords. Untreated malaria during pregnancy can lead to severe complications, including maternal and foetal mortality.

“If they contract malaria and do not receive immediate treatment, it can lead to severe complications such as anaemia, low birth weight, premature delivery, or even maternal and foetal death.”

In 2019, WHO estimated that Africa accounted for 94 per cent of the world’s 229 million cases of Malaria. In Kenya, 70 per cent of the population are at risk of malaria and close to 3.5 million new cases are reported each year.

Therefore, as part of a gender-sensitive disaster response, Dr Trizah advocates pregnant women to prioritise sleeping under mosquito nets.