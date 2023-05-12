Make Mother’s Day meaningful come Sunday, will you?

“Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.”

These words by Susan Gale sound like a basic job description under the title ‘mother’. Over the past few years, the image of motherhood has changed, yet remains the same in many ways.

Those of us who were brought up in the 80s will agree that a lot has changed. The communal child disciplining that happened then would land one in court today.

However, much remains the same. While most of our mothers were housewives, today’s mother works. Her job, thus, remains tireless and often thankless (until we grow up, probably post-teenage and recognise how much they sacrificed for us).

Motherhood is a lifelong commitment. Even after a child grows up and has their own family, mama remains mama.

There are mothers in prison, mothers separated by conflict, and mothers on the streets suffering mental illness. In none of these cases do mothers let go of their children easily.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday, let’s honour the women who shaped us, nurtured us, and taught us about life and love; women who are mostly underrated in a male-dominated society.

Let’s acknowledge biological mothers, step-mothers, foster mothers, surrogate mothers, single mothers, working mothers, and many other mothers.

Their job is not a 9am-to-5pm situation; there’s no overtime allowance, no annual leave and no benefit packages. They experience many sleepless nights, mountains of laundry to do and an endless list of things to worry about.

Unfortunately, society often overlooks the work of mothers. We probably don’t understand their role in our lives until we become parents ourselves.

It’s not until we make sacrifices with our own children that we start appreciating their sacrifices.

And even as we celebrate this day, many mothers are struggling to raise their children while working.

A McKinsey report says that global unpaid work done by women is worth about $10 trillion a year.

The ever-declining number of women in the labour force is often linked to childbirth, and to a large extent, motherhood contributes to the fewer women at the top in the corporate world.

Being a mother to me is the most rewarding and demanding role I have ever had.

Our special feature is a story on Mathare slum mothers who witnessed the Azimio anti-government protests unfold, leaving their children with scars that might last a lifetime.