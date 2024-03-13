Madam President: Meet the trailblazer vying for engineering's highest office

For Grace Kagondu, the dream to be an engineer began as early as when she was nine years old, thanks to her father who worked at the Kenya Railways. He often spoke of the corporation’s chief engineer with pride.

Her dream came true. Some three decades after she graduated with second class honours in civil and structural engineering from the University of Nairobi, she now aims to be the first woman President of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK).

Though it is s tall order, she believes she can achieve anything she sets her mind on. At the age of nine, she envisaged herself being an engineer and achieved the feat less than 15 years later. This ambition saw her work extra hard in her mathematics and sciences that she eventually got her admitted to Alliance Girls High School.

She later on passed her final secondary school examination to pursue her dream course in university and graduated in 1988.

Now, serving as a senior official at the Risk department of Central Bank, she has seen it all in the field of engineering.

She was among the three supervising engineers in the construction of the iconic Times Tower building in the mid-90s. She was also deeply involved in the planning and construction of the Milimani Law Courts where the then Income Tax House of the government sat.

For her, leadership at IEK means bringing in the requisite changes that are so desperately needed in streamlining the issues affecting engineers in the country. She envisages an IEK that not only sets standards of excellence, but also nurtures the next generations of engineers while leveraging on the talent of seasoned professionals and contributes meaningfully to society.

Different universities

In the last two years, she has served as IEK first Vice President, and was deeply involved in the forming of a committee that handle legal matters in the engineering profession. She has also run mentorship programmes for student engineers in different universities, and helped in expediting the accreditation of some of the courses by the Engineering Board of Kenya.

It is this record of service and execution of plans that she hopes to ride on to woo engineers across the country to vote for her.

“I officially announce my candidacy for the position of President of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya. I saw this not merely as a candidate, but as a fellow engineer, committed to advancing our profession while advocating for our inclusion and welfare,” she said while launching her presidential bid.

She is running her campaign on three major pillars - innovation, transformation and impact.

Under the banner of innovation, which she terms as the heartbeat of progress, Engineer Kagondu plans to bank on the immense potential of the youth, particularly graduate and student engineers, to drive innovation in the engineering sector.

“It is crucial to recognise that it is the young minds within our organisation who possess creativity, passion and capability to bring about transformative change in the engineering landscape. I humbly urge the youth of IEK to give me the opportunity to demonstrate my commitment to supporting and empowering them on their journey,” she said.

On the second pillar of transformation, she not only wants to change how IEK works, but to revamp, evolve and reshape the institution to meet the demands of the future. She promises to advocate for policies supporting the engineering profession and representation and spearheading the betterment of the industry.

Through her leadership at IEK, Engineer Kagondu hopes to create a powerful engineering sector, propelled and guided by professionalism and integrity that keeps pace with innovation and transformation to positively make an impact in the lives of Kenyans.

“When elected, I will work tirelessly to break down silos and promote inclusiveness for all of us. Most importantly, I will listen to you, the members of the institute. Your voices, your ideas and concerns will guide my actions as president. We all know that none of us is smarter than all of us,” she said.