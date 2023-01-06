Looking forward: Why our gender stories are female-focused

For many of us, each New Year marks a chance for renewal, and 2023 is no exception. One of my resolutions is to continue providing you with the best news and information on gender and equity.

For me, serving as a gender editor has been a joyful journey but one marked with fending off trolls, ridicule and attacks on my credibility as a feminist journalist. However, I decided to look at it as a chance to change misogynistic mindsets.

Your support continues to inspire us and we don’t take your loyalty for granted. It is for this reason that effective today, we shall publish this pullout every Friday – following your requests.

For almost four years now, we have brought you topical gender stories cutting across all issues; with a key focus on women. That remains constant.

A question I constantly get is why we feature women more. I have also, on several occasions, been reminded that gender is not just about women, but men too. I couldn’t agree more.

And so, I start the year by responding to this question. Our mission is to meet our audience’s needs.

NMG’s Gender desk was created to serve the needs of more female readers and subscribers. You see, women want to see gender balance in news coverage. However, what they see, read and hear has mostly been news about men.

Historically, women’s perspectives have been lacking in news; and their voices and impact in societies marginalised. Their representation in news presents a mixed picture of them as subjects, largely underrepresented and portrayed in stereotypical and simplistic ways.

The media, from traditional legacy to online, hugely influence our perceptions about women’s role in society, yet media tend to perpetuate gender inequality.

A 2021 study, The Missing Perspectives of Women in News, says coverage of gender equality issues is virtually absent from news.

Other studies, too, have consistently shown that women are subject to a gendered treatment in news, subjecting them to coverage that lends itself to a specific kind of scrutiny and portrayal.

Research shows a positive correlation between stories that include women’s voices and higher rates of engagement with them as readers.

Media, I believe, do not conspire to exclude women. Their reliance on traditional gender interpretations, however, serves as a framework for news coverage, ultimately slanting coverage and promoting sexism as natural and common sense.

The media can play a transformative role in achieving gender equality by creating gender-sensitive and gender-transformative content.

They can show women in leadership and as experts on diverse topics on a daily basis, not as an exception.

In many countries, women’s opinions are often dismissed and they are not taught to ask questions and be part of public debate.

Without information, they can’t challenge existing norms and stereotypes, making it impossible to achieve inclusive societies.

Access to information empowers them to claim their rights and make better decisions.

The Voice strives to drive this agenda by offering gender-sensitive and gender-transformative content.

Gender equality is a fundamental human right, though it doesn’t mean men and women become the same; but that access to opportunities is neither dependent on nor constrained by one’s sex.

Achieving it requires women’s empowerment to ensure decision-making no longer favours only men, but that we all can participate, fully, as equal partners in productive life. Advancing gender equality is critical to all areas of a healthy society.

Meanwhile, flip through and find out how a day in the life of a street woman looks like. At the same time, we present to you the women to watch this year.

Every story in this issue speaks to women’s challenges, opportunities and the transformative power of hope.

The Voice team wishes you good health, happiness and prosperity in the New Year.