Long walk to justice: SGBV victims suffer in silence

Sexual Gender Based-Violence (SGBV) victims in remote villages of Kilifi and Kwale counties travel for more than 300 kilometres to access the nearest hospital, police station or court, making a majority suffer in silence.

A report by Haki Yetu, titled Silent Suffering, Lost Futures, has unearthed the tribulations facing victims of SGBV in the two Coast counties.

It gives the example of a woman residing near Katendwa Primary School in Kilifi who had to walk for 20 kilometres to report her case at Majengo police station.

She then walked another 15 kilometres to fill a P3 form at a hospital and return it to the police station.

“The victim will have covered more than 70 kilometres. The same person is expected to testify at a court in Kilifi town, some 80 kilometres away. That makes a round trip of 230 kilometres,” reads the report made public recently by the organisation.

The study exposes the dire situation SGBV victims go through before accessing a police station, hospital or court.

“The report lays bare the cruel reality faced by SGBV victims in these forgotten corners of the world,” says Haki Yetu's Access to Justice head and lawyer Trizah Gacheru.

“The struggle to reach a police station, a hospital or a court is a gigantic task. Dispensaries, where hope should be found, lack the means to fill the vital P3 forms, compelling these brave souls to traverse great distances to health centres.”

Kilifi County has 15 courts situated in Kilifi town, Malindi and Kaloleni.

“Considering that many cases take up to four years for completion in courts, then to access justice is expensive and time-consuming,” Ms Gacheru adds.

Poor road networks and inadequate public transport are among the key reasons contributing to the challenges of justice denied since many of villagers in the region depend on motorbikes to move from place to place.

“A majority of the victims are unable to meet these costs and eventually abandon their cases while the perpetrators are left roaming the villages waiting to pounce again,” Ms Gacheru adds.

The report also established that victim protection when reporting and during investigations are largely missing in rural areas. Other factors highlighted are corruption and negligence at police stations and courts.

That, the study says, hampers the prosecution cases, with many suspects set free for lack of evidence or witnesses.

During the launch of the report, attended by several justice actors, the government was urged to consider setting up mobile courts to break the barriers preventing SGBV victims from obtaining timely and accessible justice.

The stakeholders named geographical distance and poverty as the key challenges separating villagers and victims from courts.

Kwale Resident Magistrate Ruth Ogolla said SGBV cases are the majority courts in the region handle.

“According to statistics, SGBV cases that were brought before us from 2016 are more than 600. There is a huge challenge when the victims come to court,” Ms Ogolla told the meeting.

“They are usually tired and hungry, finding it difficult to talk or explain themselves. They also trek to court. In other instances, transport costs hinder them from getting the much-needed justice.”

Rescue centres

The magistrate added that courts at times step in and prioritise such cases for the victims and family members to arrive home on time. She said the courts also feed the victims and provide them with water.

Ms Ogolla said poverty is a contributing factor to the dire situation and called for the setting up of mobile courts.

Security officers urged for the building of rescue centres for the victims, adding that perpetrators find it easy to threaten victims and their families if allowed back home.

The Coast Region head of DCI at the Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit, Andrew Warui, admitted that corruption stands between victims and justice.

“A lot happens behind the curtains before the file is forwarded for consideration. The least we can do is collect that evidence,” Chief Inspector Warui said.