Lilian Mbogo: I’m the senator Embu badly needs

Two years ago, a few people would not have given her a chance to succeed in the world of competitive politics. But her entry into the Embu senatorial race has stirred the county, particularly with her slogan Mugambo waEmbu (voice of the Embu people) that speaks to the concept of elevating the voice of the ordinary person in decisions that affect their lives.

This is Lilian Wanja Muthoni Mbogo, who brings to Embu politics and governance, her experiences of working in both international organisations and government.

Ms Mbogo believes it is time the Embu people were heard and their concerns effectively articulated in the Senate.

“I am brand Embu. My parentage is such that I am born in Runyenjes Constituency where my mother comes from. My biological father comes from Karaba. My home is in Manyatta Constituency. I am from both the upper Embu and a lower Embu. I am married in the family of Achieng Oneko.”

But the most significant attribute she holds is her sterling performance and achievements in most challenging roles at the national and international levels. On the top of the list is the significant contribution she made in devolution.

Experience

“In my heyday in the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), I managed the basket fund on Public Sector Reforms. The fund was supporting a myriad of reforms within the public service.”

There was also a focus on the Huduma Bora ni Haki Yako initiative, the Rapid Results Initiative and the Performance Contracting Programme, which has changed how the government of Kenya does its business.

It is during her time at UNDP that the performance contract initiative started receiving a lot of support from this UN agency. “This initiative has revolutionised service delivery guided by the principle that ‘what is not measured will never get done.’”

Unfortunately, Mbogo notes, performance contracting is slowly dying in the public service, despite bringing about phenomenal changes such as Huduma Centres.

“The Huduma One Stop Shop is really a child of the entire Performance Contracting whose goal was to transform service delivery to ensure efficiency. The focus is that any door you walk in can efficiently deliver the services you are looking for.”

The Huduma Centres is a success Ms Mbogo is proud to have contributed to. As a result of performance contracting and Huduma Centres, Kenya now competes among the group of nations that are delivering services in an efficient manner.

But how did she find her way into government. Ms Mbogo says she found her way into government by virtue of programmes she was implementing at UNDP. At this United Nations agency, she served in different capacities within the governance programme, working very closely with the Kenyan government. She was, for instance, in charge of the devolution taskforce that offered a lot of support to government.

“The Constitution gave us the high-level policy development, but then you have to unbundle those high-level policies into legislation that enables that particular policy to be implemented. In this case, the entire work of unbundling all the clauses on devolution was at the time supported by UNDP under the Public Sector Reform Programme. This is why I am angling for the Senate role. If there is a person who understands the role of the Senate, it is none other than Lilian Mbogo.”

This working experience would in 2011 see her join the government as chief executive officer of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (Nepad) under the Ministry of Planning. Again, she left a great mark of performance.

Ms Mbogo now feels she has what it takes to deliver so much to her constituents if she serves them at the Senate. The past decades, she notes, have proved that women and mothers bring in a different perspective to leadership and can be relied upon to ensure progress, transformation and justice in the lives of everyone.

Education

She holds a Bachelor of Education from Kenyatta University and a Master’s degree from the University of Illinois through a joint programme on entrepreneurship with Kenyatta University.

She believes her educational background, experience and passion for public service are the attribute that guarantee the change the Embu people are looking for. She brings to the political table extensive experience and networks in the humanitarian sector in organisations such as the Catholic Relief Service and the New Sudan Council of Churches.

Indeed, in recognition of her performance, President Uhuru Kenyatta, in December 2015, appointed her as Principal Secretary for Public Service and Youth. This appointment gave her the opportunity to prove herself, but also came with its share of sorrows, one of which was her removal from the position following the NYS scandal that rocked the ministry.

“The circumstances under which I left my PS position changed the cause of my life. President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde spoke about a theory that has deeply resonated with me—the Glass Cliff.”

Although women are continuously shattering the glass ceiling, the concept of Glass Cliff is rarely spoken about. This concept, Ms Mbogo says, is more associated with the economic world.

“Whenever there has been a crisis around the globe in the financial or political world, it is women who are really good at what they do who are picked for those positions to help fix the crisis.”

Ms Mbogo says in such scenarios, women are not really being elevated to further shatter the glass ceiling, but they are being placed on a glass cliff to fail because despite them being the best, the circumstances are so bad that chances of success are slim.

She compares her exist from the government to a Glass Cliff. “Few women make it through the glass cliff. I had a glass cliff fall. I came into an institution that was a humongous ministry, given to a woman, almost inheriting nine different ministries put into one. At the Ministry of Devolution, we did a phenomenal job in addressing the youth.”

When she was appointed to the ministry, her in-tray was full. But she managed to live up to expectations. With same infrastructure and staffing, she helped design a programme that saw the numbers enrolled into the National Youth Service rise from 2,500 to 20,000 a year. There was the completion of the NYS Barracks in Gigil, a project that had stalled for over 30 years; and the re-establishment of the defunct NYS Garment Factory at NYS Ruaraka, which now has eight production lines and 326 stitching machines. The factory has the capacity to produce 2,608 pieces of uniform per day.

It is using this knowledge and experience that Ms Mbogo wants to apply to transform the lives of the people of Embu. She is optimistic that while she had bad times, like a phoenix, she is rising again.

“This is not how my story ends. We are not even half way through the book that is my life. There are still many more chapters of achievements, exploits and transformative leadership for my nation and County of Embu. I am the Senator they are looking for.”

AWC Feature Service







