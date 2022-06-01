Let’s sponsor women in all counties in 2027

It was refreshing news when a leading presidential candidate picked a woman as his running mate. This woman has many feathers in her cap. A senior lawyer and member of the civil society, former Cabinet minister, MP, presidential candidate, was involved in Constitution writing and has the moniker “Iron Lady”

Senior Counsel Martha Wangari Karua is a politician and advocate of social justice. She is a former long-standing MP for Gichugu and an advocate of the High Court of Kenya. She was Minister for Justice until her resignation in April 2009.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s choice has excited many women. They are imagining that when the duo are elected, there is a chance of her becoming the next president—probably in 2027, since the former Prime Minister has promised to retire after one term.

Historic and exciting

As in neighbouring Tanzania, where Samia Suluhu Hassan is the President, a woman in Kenya’s State House would be historic and exciting. Karua carries the hopes and aspirations of many women. Mr Odinga may get the numbers in central Kenya, Gusii and northeastern regions just because of the “Martha moment” (like the “Mandela moment” in South Africa).

Karua is proof of recognition and inclusion of women in our politics. It is high time a woman was sponsored to vie for the governorship in every county in 2027, so that when Karua becomes President, they will follow in her footsteps.

This is a big step in women empowerment and gender balance. A woman Deputy President in 2022 and President in 2027 is an exciting proposition and could be the catalyst to propel more women into top leadership positions or politics.

Women are an embodiment and force in problem-solving. When Karua is campaigning, her words are encouraging, measured and uniting. A woman leadership is devoid of corruption, embezzlement of funds, loss and misuse of money, ghost projects, disunity and divisive politics.