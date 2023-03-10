Let’s embrace equality for a better society

March 8 is a day that reminds us, most importantly, women, of the accomplishment and a great milestone on the journey of equity for women.

And with this year’s slogan, “Embrace Equality”, we are yet again reminded of the rights of women and applauding women who have made major achievements in various fields and sectors and, this year, particularly, the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.

The theme for International Women’s Day (IWD 2023) is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”. It is aligned with the priority theme for the upcoming 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), “Innovation and technological change, and education in the Digital Age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”.

Women are urged to recognise the influence they have on the digital space, it being one of the sectors where information is sought worldwide.

With information technology, women can access information on matters that affect them regarding their rights and civic engagement. Bringing women and other marginalised groups into technology results in more creative solutions and has greater potential for innovations that meet women’s needs and promote gender equality.

Kenya has seen a great milestone for women on the digital platform. Many Kenyan women are able to access this platform to get information on matters relating to and affecting them.

With many women having a great influence on this platform, means information regarding women's issues is addressed openly unlike some time in the past.

Bridging the gap

This platform, apart from providing information, has seen a great increase in the socioeconomic welfare of many women in Africa. This is seen from online markets owned and serviced by women, therefore bridging the gap of women in the digital innovation sectors. This has also brought about creative and innovative solutions on matters affecting women and the world as a whole.

Technology is the liberating force of African women, according to The Youth Café. This, however, does not come without a challenge. Most women, especially young ones from poor backgrounds, cannot access digital information and they are quite a majority, making it hard for them to access information or improve their livelihood.

The difficulties faced in technology have major underlying factors that need to be solved before the full potential of the digital platform in society can be seen.

With climate change leading to drought, insecurity and the high cost of living among our challenges, digital innovation does not seem to be a priority in the areas that face them. But technology can help to relieve some of these issues. We also need to recognise the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and addressing online and ICT-facilitated gender-based violence.