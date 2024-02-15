Lessons for men from women's groups on maximising social power

The Daily Nation of February 7, 2024, featured a men’s group in Meru that has become a sensation.

It is widely regarded as a novelty because of the stereotypical notion that self-help groups in Kenya are women’s domain.

The group has also demonstrated what it can achieve in a short span of time, opening up members’ eyes to their potential.

In participatory development, what this group has done falls under the theoretical domain long identified by Brazilian philosopher Paulo Freire as critical consciousness.

This is the process through which people identify, reflect on and take action to solve their own problems.

Freire conceptualised empowerment not as something that is externally driven but as an intrinsic impulse that only needs to be extricated. As stated by sociologists, it is a latent force that is made manifest.

The salient features of the Meru men’s group are informative. One, it has a history of congregating to engage in common activities, hence a bond.

Two, this became a platform for discussing village issues, meaning a consciousness about what needed to be addressed. Three, members are of the same generation, hence affinity and peerage.

Four, one mooted the idea that beyond merely enjoying themselves, they could address community problems. This is called leadership.

Five, members were not deterred by suspicion about their intentions. This is equivalent to commitment.

Six, the group is exclusive to men, an indication not of discrimination but capitalisation on gender affinity.

Seven, it has clear rules about behaviour during its functions and a mechanism to enforce them. This speaks to discipline.

Eight, it cooperates with the local security organs, which shows recognition of the need for integration and collaboration as well as legitimacy.

Nine, it is now attracting a number of younger men, an indicator of its appeal.

Ten, the membership is big enough to make substantial savings, which equates to dimensional efficiency and potential for impact.

Eleven, the group has noticed that its role can be elastic by taking on community development issues, such as addressing teenage pregnancy, educating disadvantaged children and confronting exploitation of miraa farmers.

Twelve, members do not squander the savings but invest it in family welfare.

These characteristics summarise factors that make welfare groups tick. These are: affinity and homogeneity in age, sex, interest and ability; leadership; shared vision; motivation and passion; relevance; discipline; adaptability; risk taking; tenacity; and generation of tangible benefits to members.

It is noticeable that men’s groups have also been learning from and replicating self-development ideas that were spearheaded by women and which were even initially criticised.

Modelled along the kamweretho concept in central Kenya, one is where women come together and go on periodic visits to one another’s parents’ homes in the name of celebrating them in return for blessings.

Certain patriarchal quarters were irked by the fact that the women were travelling far, spending nights away and even slaughtering goats in their parents’ homes!

The first concern was that these trips could just be cover-ups for nefarious activities. Second was that women were defying cultural norms by slaughtering goats, the preserve of men.

By gifting their parents, the women were also mimicking payment of bride wealth, hence making men irrelevant.

Today, however, there are several men’s groups doing exactly what the women started.

One such group last year did this as a way of seeing various parts of Kenya, sampling different cultures, fostering nationhood and, of course, celebrating parents with practical items such as cookers, fridges and solar power fixtures.

Through this, it builds solidarity and enables individuals to collectively achieve what it would take them ages to do alone.

This also creates peer pressure that motivates members to focus on substantive achievements.

In one group, you cannot be admitted unless you have built your mother a presentable permanent house. In another, you are only eligible if married, considered an indicator of responsibility.

Considering the positive things these entities can achieve, one hopes that the Meru men’s group lasts and transforms its community.

Equally, one also hopes that the group is not hijacked by predatory ‘donors’ who will infuse stunting bureaucratic bottlenecks that kill passion.

Such spontaneous groups should be left to mature on their own and address the local realities from which they sprouted.

Outsiders interacting with them ought to be learners rather than “experts” that eventually rob them of their grounded visions, independence and autonomy.

Quite importantly, assuming a wider community development mandate shows what men can do if they maximised their social power.

If men decided to eradicate violence against women, abuse of alcohol, teenage pregnancy, harmful traditional practices, insecurity, idleness, crime and all that afflicts our nation, we would live in bliss. But maybe this is just a dream.