Leading with impact: How Anita Mibey redefined leadership in Kericho

The adage that politics is a dirty game has made many women avoid political processes as voters, let alone as active competitors.

But for Anita Mibey, such statements were not going dampen her quest for political power in the 2022 General Election. Despite contesting in a field dominated by men and in an environment where culture and social norms favoured men, she took a leap of faith and emerged as the only elected woman Member of the Kericho County Assembly, and the only woman elected in all the political seats in the county. She represents Chemosot ward in Bureti.

Her win, which she credits to the massive support she got from youth and women, was a demonstration of women’s capabilities to flourish even in highly patriarchal communities and competitive political space. She demonstrated this by beating 18 other contestants, all male, to secure the United Democratic Alliance party nomination.

“Frustrated by my win, the men ganged up against me and agreed to support one of them as an independent candidate to battle with me in the general election. I still emerged the winner.”

Anita feels her close affinity to the community, understanding their needs, and defining interventions that spoke to what the electorate wanted, combined with her professional experience, made the path to her win less complicated.

“My long and illustrious career as a banker over 10 years and knowledge gained through my Master’s in Strategic Management, prepared me well for the tough contest.”

Before joining politics, Anita had worked as a branch manager at a finance institution in Voi and a senior manager at Asante Export Processing Zone in Kwale. But what set her apart from her competitors was her development record. Her campaign and commitment to menstrual hygiene issues facing young girls made her the darling of the people.

“Initially, there was a challenge in menstrual hygiene products in my community and I wanted to become part of the solution. In 2017, I started a non-governmental organisation and took a group of women to Uganda where they were trained in making reusable sanitary towels.

“When they came back, we were able to get funding and buy sewing machines. We started to distribute reusable sanitary towels to needy girls. To date, we have reached about 50,000 girls with reusable sanitary towels,” she says.

This initiative changed her perspective of life and how to interact and assist people. The success of this project triggered her interest in other projects that responded to the needs of the community: conserving water springs.

“I mobilised funds from well-wishers and together we were able to do protection of water springs. If you come to my ward, you will hear people say we are going to fetch Anita water. I wanted women and children to get clean water and this dream has now become a reality.”

Easy access to water points brought smiles to the faces of many women who started spending less time fetching the commodity. Having made impressive strides in water and sanitary pad issues, her next focus was to assist farmers get value for their products.

As she linked those in oil business with buyers abroad to improve their livelihoods, she reached out to Yusana, an organisation based in the United States, to address food security in her ward. The success of the project has been replicated in other counties such as Kakamega, Narok, Bomet and Busia, hence benefitting more than 100,000 families.

To spice it all, her women empowerment project such as the poultry farming initiative, have benefitted over 1,000 women, who now enjoy improved incomes. The electorate that had keenly followed these initiatives reached out to her to vie for a leadership position. That is when she contested the Chemosot seat.

“The community approached me and requested I vie for the seat, promising to give me full support. True to their word, they elected her with a landslide, sending a strong message that communities are willing to vote women who have shown the capabilities to turn around their fortunes of its people.”

Challenging times

Anita says realising these successes has not been easy. “I have been abused and threatened as a woman politician. I also come from a community where tradition dictates that politics is the preserve of men, and women are expected to take a backseat.”

Still, she takes this backlash in her stride. As a leader, she has learnt to be tolerant and realistic. “There are people who will support you and others will oppose you, but you must be resilient to overcome this challenge.”

Financial challenges also made her journey difficult. She points out that lack of adequate financial resources affected the implementation of some of her projects. While MP have a development kitty, she has had to use her own money to finance community projects.

With such financial challenges, Anita is advising women aspirants to develop a support system within and outside their family framework. “My family is my greatest support system. Once you get into politics, your life becomes public. You will need people who support you in every way.”

Women aspirants should also plan well, including how they intend to engage with the electorate to respond to their needs, she adds.

“Establish a small group of people you trust to work on your manifesto and campaign committee, which should reflect the face of your ward or constituency.”

Anita believes women have what it takes to lead in the political arena and calls on more women to contest for seats.