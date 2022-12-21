Lamu: Woman Rep decries rise in teenage pregnancies

Lamu Woman Representative Muthoni Monica Marubu has decried the rise in teenage pregnancies and child marriages among school girls in the region.

Speaking in Lamu town last weekend, the legislator expressed worry that the situation might result in a poor transition rate among the girl child in the county in the near future, if something is not done urgently.

Ms Marubu noted that the problem was, especially prominent amongst girls from poor families in the remote villages of Lamu including Hindi, Witu, Bar’goni, Mokowe, Mpeketoni, and surrounding areas.

She called on local leaders and stakeholders to champion the rights of the girl child, and urged parents to be more vigilant with their children, especially during this long school holiday.

Security agencies

“I am worried about the rise in teenage pregnancies and early marriages in this place in recent times. As a community, we must unite. I call upon fellow politicians, religious leaders, the locals, community-based organizations, and security agencies to jointly face, and end this societal problem soonest,” said Ms Marubu.

She urged parents to engage their children, especially teenagers, in productive activities during this school holidays.

The legislator also appealed to parents of girls who have fallen victim to early pregnancies to take them back to school.

She noted that high teenage pregnancies posed a threat to girl child education in Lamu besides being a problem for the entire community.

“Everyone knows that one of the immediate consequences of teenage pregnancies is dropping out of school, which in the long run increases inequality between men and women. I challenge our girls to lead morally decent lives and concentrate on their education and become responsible citizens and professionals in the future,” said Ms Marubu.

A recent report by the Lamu Security and Education departments shows that over 70 per cent of the pregnant schoolgirls in the county are under the age of 18.

Child marriages

The report goes ahead to blame parents over the rising teen pregnancies and child marriages in the county.

It states that girls as young as 13 years, are impregnated and left to suffer, with most of them dropping out of school.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia, and Governor Issa Timamy, blamed poor parenting and neglect for the rapid rise in early pregnancies.

“It’s unfortunate seeing girls aged between 18 and 13 years being impregnated and dropping out of school. I am sending a stern warning to those preying on our schoolgirls - your days are numbered. We will ensure you’re arrested and prosecuted,” said Mr Macharia.

Mr Timamy directed the security department to ensure parents who hide pregnant schoolgirls instead of reporting such matters to authorities are arrested and charged.

“What kind of a parent are you, hiding your girl behind doors once impregnated, instead of rushing to the nearest police station and reporting such a criminal act and ensuring the predator is arrested and charged?