Lamu environmental conservationists get Sh8.5 loan

A total of 240 women who have been leading community conservation activities in Lamu County have received Sh8.5 million in loans to boost their businesses and empower them economically.

The women, mostly from Pate and Kiunga Conservancies in Lamu East received the cash from the Northern Rangelands Trust (NRT) Trading’s Biashara Mashinani program at a ceremony held in Kiunga recently.

The women have been at the forefront of undertaking mangrove restoration and other marine-related conservation activities, including the rearing of octopuses and protecting turtles in their areas.

The livelihoods of the Pate and Kiunga communities are mainly dependent on their natural resources, especially fishing, hence there is little opportunity for paid employment across the region.

Economic diversification

The area’s relative remoteness, the many roads that are impassable during the rains, and chronic insecurity that has plagued the area for decades, have also contributed to little investment in development, few employment opportunities for locals and a lack of economic diversification of livelihoods.

The high transport cost also means most locals cannot get their agriculture and fisheries products to markets, resulting in low prices and, at times, excess produce, much of which goes to waste since there is no storage or processing facilities in the area.

Speaking during the event to disburse the cash to the beneficiaries, NRT Trading Senior Enterprise Development Officer, Mohamud Elema said they partnered with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and Fauna and Flora International (FFI) to undertake the women micro-finance program.

Manage enterprises

He noted that the initiative aims to develop community conservancies into strong, independent, sustainable, well-governed, and well-managed local institutions, with community-led decision-making, leading to solid community ownership.

Mr Elema said NRT Trading introduced the Biashara Mashinani Program to develop the capacity of the 240 women to enable them to start and manage enterprises.

“The initiative has used a structured graduation-based process that combines training, business development, business mentorship, and financial literacy tools such as savings, loans, mobile banking, and a savings and credit cooperative. The women are then provided micro-credit loans through the Northern Rangelands Savings and Credit Cooperative,” he said.

Speaking at the same function, NRT Regional Director in charge of Coast Hassan Yusuf, said since 2019 when the program was introduced, more than Sh20 million has been disbursed as loans to more than 600 women beneficiaries from Pate and Kiunga villages.

Natural resources

“Today, we’re disbursing Sh8.5 million to 240 women. So far, almost Sh27 million has been spent to provide loans to at least 655 women from Pate and Kiunga Conservancies, since the program began in 2019. We want to build women’s businesses and diversify livelihoods for the community here. This will reduce the pressure on natural resources found in this place,” said Mr Yusuf.

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy who graced the event, thanked NRT and other partners for their efforts to ensure women in Lamu achieve economic independence.

Mr Timamy said his leadership will remain committed to providing an enabling environment for organizations, investors, and other stakeholders in undertaking projects that are beneficial to the community in Lamu.

“We shall continue partnering with NRT and any other stakeholders willing to boost our people’s livelihoods in this place,” said Mr Timamy.