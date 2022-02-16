Laikipia Woman Rep demands protection for female politicians

Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru has called on the government to protect female politicians from unfair competition from their male counterparts as they electioneer.

Ms Waruguru yesterday said competent women have, over the years, been exposed to electoral violence and intimidation on the campaign trail to force them out of the races.

She urged the government to provide security to those eyeing seats misconstrued to be a preserve of men.

The outspoken lawmaker called on the police, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and the international community to keenly observe the political campaigns.

Male chauvinism

“Gender-based violence should not be tolerated in this country. Male chauvinism has no space in the 2010 Constitution. It is us, women, who get persecuted whenever there is electoral violence. Personally, I have been attacked and threatened several times by male politicians who are out to frustrate my political ambitions,” Ms Waruguru told journalists at her Nanyuki town office.

The first-term lawmaker condemned an incident in which some youths pulled down and burnt her campaign banner in Nanyuki town last Friday.

“Burning down a banner is simply a political malpractice and should be treated as violence. Popularity is earned by convincing people to vote for you as a leader. This is political cowardice and I will prove to them that what a man can do, a woman can do better,” Ms Waruguru said.

Retrogressive perceptions

The lawmaker, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is vying for the Laikipia East parliamentary seat. She is battling it out for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket against the incumbent, Amin Deddy Mohamed, and former MP Mutahi Kimaru. The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri is also eyeing the seat.