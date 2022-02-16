Laikipia Woman Rep demands protection for female politicians

Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru. She is running for Laikipia East MP. Her campaign banner was recently destroyed and burnt.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  JAMES MURIMI

What you need to know:

  • Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru, is vying for Laikipia MP and faces Alliance the incumbent, Amin Deddy Mohamed, and former MP Mutahi Kimaru in her quest to win the UDA ticket.
  • The first-term woman representative condemned an incident in which some youths pulled down and burnt her banner in Nanyuki town last Friday.

Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru has called on the government to protect female politicians from unfair competition from their male counterparts as they electioneer.

