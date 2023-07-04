KWS warden to serve 15 years in jail for defilement

Sometime in July 2020, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) warden Ayub Kamau, alias Osman, initiated a romantic relationship with a teenage girl in Lamu. He was serving at the Kiunga camp on the Kenya-Somalia border.

A Lamu court heard that on October 6, 2020, Kamau instructed the minor to go to the Kiunga KWS camp, where he sneaked her into his house and defiled her.

The relationship continued and by October 2020, the girl, 15 at the time, became pregnant. Kamau decided to terminate the pregnancy to save himself and his job from the misery that would befall him. He prepared and administered to the girl a cup of concentrated black tea without sugar, with the intent to causing abortion.

He then conjured up a scheme that he thought would make him a rescue hero in the eyes of residents and his colleagues. He stage-managed an act of kindness, took the victim into a nearby forest and hid her. Kamau returned to the camp, told his colleagues he had spotted a girl in the forest, and asked for backup to go and rescue her.

He led his colleagues to the spot where the girl was, about 300 metres from the camp. He walked them 50 metres off the main road to the exact location where the girl was sitting under a big tree.

After a brief questioning, the girl said she had not eaten from the night before and had escaped her father’s wrath after he threatened to kill her. She wore a buibui and a hijab.

Exposed

The wardens, including Kamau, took the girl to the Kiunga Police Station as a "lost-and-found person". However, by the time the girl was presented at the station, the matter was already under intense investigation. The area chief, the girl's parents and aunts had got wind of what had been happening between the girl and the warden.

Before the incident, residents and local administrators had on numerous occasions complained about KWS wardens preying on young girls, with no action taken by the authorities.

And so Kamau's schemes would fall flat on his face. He became a prime suspect after the girl, upon interrogation, revealed what had been going on between them.

He later received a police summons to record a statement but showed up at the Kiunga Police Station with a battalion of heavily armed colleagues and threatened to shoot the investigating officer.

They staged an armed standoff at the station with the intention to intimidate the officer and coerce her into stopping the investigations.

The siege continued for four hours until a senior KWS officer showed up and disarmed him. The investigating officer then interrogated him over the defilement accusation.

Kamau was later arrested and charged at the Lamu Law Courts with defilement contrary to sections 8(1) and 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act. The particulars were that between July 2020 and October 6, 2020, within the Kiunga area of Lamu County, he intentionally and unlawfully molested the girl.

The alternative charge was committing an indecent act with a minor contrary to Section 11(2) of the Act. He was also charged with abuse of position of authority contrary to Section 24(2) of the Act. The court heard that he took advantage of his position as a warden to have sex with a minor.

On count three, he was charged with the offence of attempting to procure an abortion contrary to Section 158 of the Penal Code. He denied all the charges.

The victim was among the prosecution witnesses in the case. She disclosed that she had sex with Kamau three times in his official quarters at the KWS camp before she got pregnant.

Medical examinations conducted at the Lamu King Fahd County Hospital on August 6, 2020, including an ultrasound scan report and a P3 Form on October 8, 2020, showed the girl was pregnant.

The court heard, however, that around December 9, 2020, the girl lost her pregnancy in unclear circumstances just before she was to give her testimony in court.

According to the investigating officer, during the pendency of the case, the accused person eloped with the girl twice (on October 10 and October 27, 2020) during which she was given abortifacient drugs at the Kiunga Health Centre.

Sentenced

Kamau was charged with the offence in court. Senior Principal Magistrate Allan Sitati Temba, delivering judgment on Monday, stated that Kamau’s actions spoke volumes about his misconduct.

Mr Temba said the actions would be taken to show that he was under great duress of a guilty mind and would do anything to stifle the criminal inquiry.

He said Kamau’s misconduct of staging an armed standoff only came from a guilty mind and was aimed at intimidating the investigating officer, who stood firm in the face of threats.

The magistrate said having considered the evidence by the Director of Public Prosecutions and the defence arguments, the court found Kamau guilty of defilement and he was sentenced to 15-year imprisonment. Mr Temba further stated that Kamau abused his position of authority and sent him to jail for 10 years. The sentences will run concurrently.