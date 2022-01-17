Koome praises trailblazing sportswomen for raising expectations

Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Three-day Agnes Tirop Conference named in honour of the 2015 World Cross-Country Championships winner, who was found dead in her home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet.
  • Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed regrets that despite the breakthroughs, sportswomen still grapple with the risk of gender-based violence.

Chief Justice (CJ) Martha Koome has lauded women who have broken barriers to be remarkable icons in the sports industry.

