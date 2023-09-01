Kiss that echoed beyond football world invites candid discussion on consent

Just as the Kiss of Judas famously singled out Jesus in the crowd, the kiss that Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, unexpectedly and publicly planted on the mouth of Jenni Hermoso, a striker on the women’s football team, has left an indelible mark on the world stage.

The widely circulated video showed that After Spain’s 1-0 victory over England, Rubiales kissed Hermoso, in what seemed like a celebratory moment for him, but left her uncomfortable. This incident carried significance, not only for ardent football followers but also for those who, like me, aren’t typically drawn to the sport.

The kiss also brought the world back to the contentious topic of consent—a black-and-white issue that’s often painted in so many hues that the victim is often left bewildered, forced into the role of explaining or sharing blame for actions they did not initiate. It’s a painful reality that victims often carry the burden of proof, reliving painful scenes while their character, dress, morals and everything in between are dissected.

Hermoso’s experience reflects this complexity; she initially expressed her discomfort, only to later label it a “natural gesture of affection”. This dichotomy isn’t uncommon, especially given the pressures and uncertainties victims often face when they go through such experiences. However, the Spanish minister of equality called it a form of “invisible” sexual violence that women endure daily.

Instances like these aren’t isolated. In Kenya, the #MyDressMyChoice campaign was born out of similar violations, when the streets became the breeding ground for sexual harassment. Every day, women across the world, be it at work or on the streets, endure harassment, often met with dismissive attitudes that belittle their experiences. It’s not uncommon for women to face infuriating questions like: “What were you wearing?” or “What were you doing there?” or “What did you do to provoke him?”. The list of victim-shaming questions goes on and on.

Personal space

The question that arises from the Rubiales saga, however, is: Does euphoria excuse invading personal space? If roles were reversed, would a woman have grabbed a man and planted an uninvited kiss on his mouth in celebration? The answer is clear – women are held to different standards.

Rubiales has been suspended by Fifa, his actions having come under scrutiny after public outrage, but many instances of sexual harassment happen in private and are clothed in silence, the voices of victims remaining muted because they know they are damned if they speak up and damned if they don’t.

For anyone who says it was just a kiss, it was not. This incident resurrected the critical conversation about consent – a concept that should be straightforward but is often muddled by ambiguity, thanks to the structural force of patriarchal values. The consequences of such actions transcend individuals and can be the catalyst that we need to force us to have candid conversations about consent.