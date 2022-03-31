Kilifi medics charging GBV victims Sh3,000 for P3 forms

Health facilities in Kilifi continue to demand Sh3,000 from victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to obtain P3 forms despite court advisory to have the document issued for free.

An Embu Court in 2019 ruled the Constitution does not provide for charging of filling of P3 forms issued by the police.

But in Kilifi, the challenge in accessing the form is blocking many women from accessing justice.

On Tuesday, a doctor at the Ganze Health Centre refused to stamp the P3 form for Grace Charo who is five months pregnant, for failing to pay Sh3,000.

Ms Charo from Tsangalaweni village in Ganze Sub-county had reported to police her husband had beaten and injured her. The matter was recorded under OB/04/29/3/22 at Ganze Police Station.

Ms Charo also sought assistance from the Ganze Sauti ya Wanawake lobby.

“She passed by the police station to report the matter, then came for my assistance to go to hospital. Her face was swollen, with cuts and her body covered with blood,” said the lobby’s chairperson Judith Uchi.

Ms Uchi said they proceeded to Ganze Health Centre for treatment, but an official at the GBV centre asked for Sh3, 000.

Assault case

“I insisted that the victim was vulnerable and could not afford the money, and after all, the case was a GBV matter. But she brushed me and said that all she knew was that it was an assault case and Sh3,000 was for the P3 form,” she said.

She further said the officer referred the matter to a doctor who filled the form, but refused to stamp it.

“He handed me the P3 form and asked me to go back and have it stamped after paying the Sh3,000,” she said.

Ms Uchi said the charges have put off many women from reporting such cases and they opt to suffer in silence.

The chairlady said every time women from different parts of Ganze flock to her home to report being battered by their husbands, cases do not proceed because they do not have P3 forms.

Kilifi County Medical Superintendent Dr Eddy Nzomo said hospitals were asked not to charge for the P3 forms.

Dr Nzomo said he would convene a meeting with the senior officials to address the challenges.



