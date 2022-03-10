Kilifi governor urges men to speak out against GBV

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, has asked men in the county to boldly speak out against gender-based violence (GBV).

Speaking at Karisa Maitha grounds at an event to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday, the county boss said it was unfortunate that in the 21 Century, there were men who still oppress women.

“It is time to stand up and speak against gender-based violence in the grassroots. Being married should not be a justification for women to undergo gender-based violence and get subjected to oppression. We need women and men to participate equally in matters of development,” he said.

Governor Kingi also raised concern over a rise in incest cases in the county, and condemned the evil acts among parents.

“Today in Kilifi town, there is a rescue centre with girls as young as 12 years impregnated by their fathers. That child in the rescue centre is supposed to be in school and have a bright future but because of sexual abuse by an irresponsible father, her dream will not be true,” he said.

The county, however, recorded a reduction of teenage pregnancies cases from 29 per cent in 2018 to 14 per cent in 2022.

The governor said many women in the county are breadwinners, including paying school fees for their children.

“If we need to develop our county economically, we should empower the women of Kilifi at the grassroots,” he said.

At the same time, Sauti ya Wanawake in Kilifi has called on the police to handle GBV cases with dignity so that more women can report abuse and get justice.

The human rights defenders said many women do not report domestic violence to avoid being mishandled by police at their stations.

Led by Ganze Sauti ya Wanawake chair Judith Uchi, they said the police had created an unconducive environment for women and girls and so majority opt not to report cases.

Ms Uchi also noted that police have relaxed on the fight against gender-based violence with many GBV cases reported having pending arrests.

“Police are quick at recording the victim’s case and statement but reluctant on making arrests. Many are enjoying freedom in the villages,” she said.

In some incidents, women go to police stations to report threats from their husbands, but the police ask them to go back and solve the cases at home.

Magarini Sauti ya Wanawake secretary Bibiana Said, it was disheartening that police officers are now judges.

“After reporting a case, a police officer boldly tells you the case will go nowhere. We follow up on in vain, and it will never reach the court,” she said.

She narrated a case where a 16-years-old-girl from Karimboni village in Garashi who was raped by three men on December 24, last year.

The victim is a Class Six pupil at Karimboni Primary School. The matter was reported at Gongoni Police Station OB/15/16/1/2022.

Ms Bibiana said she has handled six GBV cases since January.



