Kilifi governor urges men to speak out against GBV

Kilifi governor Amason Kingi. He has called on men in the county to condemn gender-based violence.

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, has asked men in the county to boldly speak out against GBV.
  • He also raised concern over a rise in incest cases in the county, and condemned the evil acts among parents
  • Sauti ya Wanawake in Kilifi also called on the police to handle GBV cases with dignity.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, has asked men in the county to boldly speak out against gender-based violence (GBV).

