Kilifi governor race: Leaders urge Mung'aro to pick female running mate

The Kilifi women league of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and independent women aspirants are pushing for one of their own to be picked as deputy governor running mate for the party’s governor aspirant Gideon Mung’aro.

They proposed that Mr Mung’aro pick Ms Winnie Chivila from the minority Jibana community that resides in Kaloleni sub-county.

Ms Elina Mapenzi, an independent aspirant for Kaloleni Member of County Assembly, said it was time for women to be recognised and represented at the county leadership summit.

“Women are the majority of voters and this time round we want the deputy county boss to be a woman. Ms Chivila is the most suitable candidate,” she said.

Ms Mapenzi said they would mobilise other independent women candidates in the August General Election to rally against male candidates who sideline women.

“It is time for women to get what they want and have a representation in the top position without begging,” she said.

Gender principle

For her part, Ms Uba Sadiki said it was time ODM adhered to the two-third gender rule, even as Ms Salama Sammy expressed concern that many women came out to vie for different political seats in the county, but their parties, ODM included, denied them the chance to lead. Instead, the parties imposed their preferred leaders, she said.

She called on ODM party leader Raila Odinga to intervene and have Mr Mung'aro deputised by a woman. “The party must respect the rights of women in this county, and our party leader should ensure our preferred woman candidate gets the chance.”

Ms Chivila said they will remain in ODM but hope that women would be recognised and allowed to lead.

Woman representative aspirant Mary Luvuno, an independent, termed it unfortunate that political parties manipulate women during elections to get their votes.