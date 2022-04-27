Kibaki’s free primary education boosted girls’ enrolment

The introduction of free primary education (FPE) in Kenya by former President Mwai Kibaki in 2003 was a blessing to many girls.

The policy by the Narc administration saw a significant increase in the number of girls in primary schools. By 2009, total enrolment had increased to 8.6 million, from 5.9 million in 2003.

Before 2003, all government primary schools charged fees, which varied from one region or institution to another. Many girls from poor backgrounds dropped out or did not enrol at all as many families, owing to patriarchal traditions, channelled their limited resources into educating boys.

Hurdles

Several studies on the effects of FPE on girls’ enrolment and participation in primary schools have enumerated key barriers, including boy preference, female genital cutting, early marriage, and excessive child (girl) labour.

But in 2007, the gross enrolment rate had risen to 112.4 per cent and the net enrolment rate stood at 86.5 per cent. The increase was recorded among girls and boys.

A study on the impact of FPE on the participation of girls in public primary schools in Naivasha showed girls were now slightly more than boys at 51 per cent to 49 per cent respectively. Even though a number of factors were identified to contribute to children missing school, FPE has returned positive results for girls.

Another study, Does Free Primary Education Narrow Gender Differences in Schooling? Evidence from Kenya, published in the Journal of African Economies found that FPE boosted primary school completion rates for both boys and girls.

Gender parity

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, while releasing the 2020 KCPE exam results, said the country had already attained gender parity among candidates sitting for national examinations. He, however, regretted that enrolment of girls in Mandera, Wajir, Garrissa and Turkana counties was half that of boys.

According to the 1999 national census report, prior to FPE, 89 per cent of 18–20-year-olds had completed Standard One, but only 47 per cent had completed Standard Eight.

On average, girls started school later than boys, with the average age of girls in Standard One being 7.2, compared to 6.4 for boys. But in 2018, the World Bank Human Capital Index Africa put Kenya above its peers, including the most advanced economy on the continent South Africa in matters of universal primary education.

The index put Kenya behind Seychelles and Mauritius, based on parameters such as expected years of school and harmonised test scores. The survey also assessed the probability of a child’s survival to age five, adult survival rate and healthy growth. Kenya beat all its neighbours on access to education.



