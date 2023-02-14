Kenyan wins the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity





The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2023 has recognised a Kenyan woman as this year's honouree. The award received more than 200 nominations.

Shamsa Abubakar popularly known as Mama Shamsa, was honoured alongside the Community of Sant’Egidio, a humanitarian association based in Rome, Italy.

The two were awarded on the International day of Human Fraternity on February 4.

Ms Abubakar, who hails from Mombasa, was acknowledged for her zeal to bring cohesion, integration, and acceptance of diversity among women irrespective of tribe, religion, status, or political affiliation.

“I am grateful for the recognition and award. I appreciate Zayed Human Fraternity for acknowledging a local woman from the grassroots. This is not for me, but for all the women and young people in Kenya and Africa,” Ms Abubakar told Nation.Africa.

In Mombasa, Ms Abubakar who is a representative of the board of the African Women of Faith Network, has been in the forefront of countering community-level challenges including early marriages, gender-based violence cases and violent extremism.

Community mobiliser

She is also the chairperson of the Mombasa Women of Faith Network, where she represents the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims.

In 2020, she received the Kenya Shujaa award and the Head of State Commendation (HSC) while in 2021, she was recognised as the National Chair for Peace and Security in Kenya.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity described Ms Abubakar as a Kenyan peace mediator and community mobilizer.

In 2014, she created a grassroots organization, the Focus on Women and Youth in Coast Province for Political Development.

Its success led to her winning an election to become the first woman to chair the Nyali Sub-county District Peace and Security committee.

Triggered by widespread criminal activities in Mombasa involving more than 200 juvenile gangs, she pioneered a comprehensive campaign to reform affected youth. This evolved into a multi-sectoral engagement involving members and leaders from spheres of religion, civic service, and government.

Established in 2019, this campaign has contributed to the transformation of more than 1,000 youths who have opted out of criminal life and gained access to amnesty as well as counselling and training.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity was launched in 2019 with Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church and Ahmed-AL-Tayeb the Grand Imam of Al Azhar being the first to be honoured.

It was named in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates.

The values of the award reflect Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of humanitarianism, morality, and dedication to working closely with people from all backgrounds - regardless of religion, gender, or background.



