Kenyan appointed to UN Internet governance body

Kenya’s Fiona Asonga has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the Internet Governance Forum Support Association (IGFSA).

Ms Asonga joins eight other IT experts from different parts of the world to serve in the association whose purpose is to promote and support the United Nations Inter Governance Forum (IGF) as well as national and regional initiatives. The association also aims to provide stable and sustainable support for the IGF secretariat and to fund related activities.

Ms Asonga, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Technology Service Providers of Kenya (Tespok), plays a critical role in various policy and regulatory discussions touching on the daily local industry operations such as taxation, copyrights and intellectual property, cybersecurity, critical Infrastructure Protection, digital Rights, capacity building and industry standard development. Tespok is an ISP membership organization that operates the Kenya Internet Exchange Point and Industry Computer Security Incident Response Team.

Leadership positions

The IGFSA, a membership organization open to both individual and corporate members, was launched on September 1, 2014 at the ninth IGF meeting in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ms Asonga holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Business Administration – Finance Concentration from United States International University (USIU) and is currently in process of completing an MBA in strategic management. She also holds certificates in Policy Development, Policy Advocacy and GDPR Awareness.

Previously, she has offered herself for leadership positions in the region through various bodies involved in Internet related issues, including being one of three of Africa’s representatives elected by Afrinic membership to the Icann Address Supporting organization and the Number Resource Organization for eight years.