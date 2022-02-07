Kenyan appointed to UN Internet governance body

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Wanja Mbuthia

What you need to know:

  • Fiona Asonga has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the Internet Governance Forum Support Association.
  • The association whose purpose is to promote and support the United Nations Inter Governance Forum as well as national and regional initiatives.

Kenya’s Fiona Asonga has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the Internet Governance Forum Support Association (IGFSA).

