Kenya to step up GBV response, prevention

The government has moved to strengthen multisectoral prevention and response to tame gender-based violence.

It held GBV Prevention and Response Scientific Conference last week to lay down the strategy.

State Department for Gender Principal Sectary Collette Suda, who spoke during the opening ceremony, said the government is committed to the war on GBV.

Prof. Suda noted the conference was timely as it marked the first anniversary since Kenya made 12 commitments and launched a road map for advancing gender equality at the Gender Equality Forum (GEF) last year.

The commitments included elimination of all forms of GBV and female genital mutilation (FGM) by 2026.

"The President, who attended GEF in Paris, France, made the 12 commitments that focus on strengthening accountability on enforcement and implementation of GBV laws and policies, increased financing and budgetary allocation for GBV programming, enhancing service delivery for survivors and strengthening utilisation of data among others," she said.

The PS described the conference yesterday as an opportunity to demonstrate the milestones achieved in translating the 12 commitments into action.

She highlighted some of the government’s achievements in the gender equality push, among them the submission of GBV sub-indicators on implementation of laws for inclusion in the performance contracts of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) for the financial year 2022/23.

She added the government has committed investment in GBV and FGM programming through financial and technical support from development partners and the establishment of a three-tier leadership structure that comprises the National Advisory Committee, the National Steering Committee and a secretariat.

The conference, among other things, resolved to enhance preparedness for GBV prevention and response in Kenya during adversity, including the current electioneering period. It was a joint venture between the ministries of Health and Gender and agreed to strengthen partnerships for a robust response, especially during humanitarian and conflict situations.

The meeting also resolved to provide an opportunity to showcase successes, to learn and create momentum for GBV prevention and response beyond mitigation.

It, in addition, explored the progress made and lessons learnt over the Covid-19 period in closing GBV prevention and response gaps. Cases of GBV have increased since the onset of Covid-19 in March 2020.

Also present at the conference was Anti-FGM Board CEO Bernadette Loloju. Stakeholders discussed various prevention and response mechanisms to stop the vice that has been cited to have huge economic and psychosocial effects.

The Health Ministry is a first responder in mitigating health-related effects of GBV while working within a multi-sectoral response.

The ministry is core in facilitating efficient referral pathways by maintaining linkages with other sectors. It also plays a critical role in changing community norms and attitudes through information, education and communication, and is a credible source of data and information for policymaking and accountability.

During the conference, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi launched the FGM Prevention and Management of Health Complications: A Training Curriculum on FGM for Healthcare Providers.

A report released by the Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) Kenya early this year showed GBV continues to rise. According to a survey, cases reported on the Fida-K toll-free line were over 176 in January, an increase from 161 in December last year.

From April 2021 to January 2022, some 1637 GBV cases and a further 3,608 cases of child custody and maintenance were reported. A total of 9,891 cases were reported in the period.

The most common forms of GBV identified from the toll-free line were physical assault, rape, defilement, attempted rape, child marriages and physical abuse.

The findings include a total analysis of the nature of cases received on the toll-free line between April 5 last year and January this year. The line was launched in April 2020 to help GBV victims report incidents at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

According to the report, Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa have the highest GBV prevalence. Kiambu, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kilifi, Uasin Gishu, Siaya, Nakuru, Taita Taveta, Vihiga, Bungoma, Lamu and Kitui also recorded cases. They attributed the rise in cases to the economic fallout from Covid-19 crisis.











