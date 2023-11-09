Kenya to ratify ILO treaty to boost war on sexual violence at work

Kenya is set to ratify treaties on ending sexual harassment at the workplace and protecting the rights of domestic workers by March next year.

National Gender and Equality Commission chairperson Joyce Mutinda said the technical working group established by the Commissioner of Labour has already adopted a roadmap for ratifying International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions 190(C190) and 189(C189).

“On October 30, 2023, the technical working group was initiated and the adoption of the roadmap was done on November 6, 2023,” she told Nation.Africa on Tuesday by phone.

“The next step is to hold the second and third meeting of the technical working group. Thereafter, the stakeholders will be called on January 15, 2024, and then adoption by Parliament and ratification by March 20, 2024.”

Ratifying ILO C190 is part of President William Ruto’s agenda listed in the Women’s Charter. The convention relates to ending all forms of violence and harassment in the world of work.

By ratifying it, Kenya is expected to respect, promote and realise the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment.

By doing so, Mr Ruto’s administration is required to establish and implement an inclusive, integrated and gender-responsive approach for the prevention and elimination of violence and harassment in the world of work.

Domestic workers

Last year, a study by SweepSouth, a South African on-demand home services provider, found domestic workers in Kenya are roughly four times more likely to face sexual harassment at the workplace.

The study recommended the use of technology-supported solutions to eliminate sexual harassment at the workplace. The researchers also suggested incentifying employers to comply with protection of employees’ rights.

Last year, prior to the celebration of Labour Day on May 1, domestic workers called on the government to hasten ratification of ILO C189. They said they are underpaid and work in extremely poor conditions that expose them to health risks and mental health challenges.

Article 3 of the Domestic Workers Convention adopted by the General Conference of ILO in 2011 requires member states to “take measures to ensure the effective promotion and protection of the human rights of all domestic workers”.

“We hope the President can hear the cries of the domestic workers and ratify C189,” Grace Ngugi, executive director of Dhobi Women Network, a domestic workers’ rights organisation, said on April 30, 2022.