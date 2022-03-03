Kenya’s Prof Miriam Were nominated for 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

Kenya’s Prof Miriam Were, known for her work in public health, has been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Prof Were’s name was forwarded by the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) and the Quaker Peace and Social Witness (QPSW).

In a statement, AFSC applauded her work promoting trust between governments and the private sector.

“The timing of this nomination is intended to draw attention to Dr Miriam Were’s tireless work since the 1970s in promoting trust between governments, health authorities, and the citizenry through culturally sensitive programs.”

The organisation said some of her community initiatives in Western Kenya have played a role in improving the lives of residents.

“Dr Were has likened curative initiatives to mopping the floor under a leaking tap; consequently, her focus has been on community health approaches,” the group said.

“These efforts facilitate the uptake of health initiatives among the most vulnerable people, including today’s vaccination efforts against Covid-19.”

Responding to the nomination, Prof Were appealed for peace and health to be maintained in the world.

“Peace and health are the foundation for the well-being of humanity and the planet,” she said.

“I believe in the community approach as the modality for promoting both peace and health by empowering individuals and communities to lead in solving their problems including those articulated in the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Born and raised in Western Kenya, Prof Were, 81, graduated from the University of Nairobi in 1973 with a medical degree before proceeding to the United States for her master’s degrees. Her career in public health has spanned over 50 years.

She previously worked as chief of health and nutrition with Unicef Ethiopia, as well as World Health Organization representative. She is the chairperson of the Kenya National Aids Control Council and serves on the Lancet Covid-19 Commission.

She also coordinated community-based health care in Western Kenya.