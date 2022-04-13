Kenya partners with TZ to boost cross-border FMG war

Kenyan authorities have held talks with their Tanzanian counterparts on how to eradicate cross-border female genital mutilation (FGM).

They focused on dealing with the vice within the Kuria community (Kenya) and the Renchoka and Bumera clans in Tanzania.

In Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a decree to have the vice ended by the year end and authorities have stepped up efforts that have seen some perpetrators nabbed and prosecuted.

Crackdown

Scores of young girls have been rescued in the recent past. Eighty children in rescue camps missed out on learning last term.

Migori county commissioner Meru Mwangi, who has been leading a multiagency team in talks with Tanzanian authorities, said young girls sneaked into the neighbouring country to undergo the cut.

“We have been witnessing cases of girls sneaking into Tanzania for the cut. This has slowed our quest to end the vice, forcing us to engage neighbouring authorities,” Mr Mwangi said.

He, however, noted that the region has recorded a remarkable improvement as no cases have been recorded this month.

“So far we have not witnessed the other clans practising the vice, but we are on high alert. Our interventions will not stop until we fully root out the vice,” Mr Mwangi said.

Arrests and prosecution

In December 2021, over 400 girls were rescued and 80 perpetrators arrested among the Bugumbe clan in Kuria West.

There were fears of a spike in the numbers during school holidays, with circumcisers from the clans of Bwirege, Nyabasi, and Bukira said to have prepared after aligning the circumcision season with the school calendar. The outlawed rite was previously carried out in December.

Activists said despite efforts to contain the vice last December, several girls crossed over to Tanzania to undergo the cut, while some were secretly mutilated in the early hours.

Data from the ant FGM Board indicate that about 3,000 girls were subjected to cross-border mutilation in 2020. Last year, two clans—Bumera of Tanzania and Renchoka from both countries—subjected more than 800 girls.

“We have girls and families who cross the border from both sides for the cut. This can be stopped by increasing vigilance for arrests; this is our main agenda,” Kuria West sub-county police commander Cletti Kimaiyo said.

Last year, elders from the Kuria community in Migori county signed a memorandum of understanding with the government to end FGM, pledging their commitment to the fight.

Behaviour change

Crusaders have now launched a series of behaviour change campaigns.

Data from Kehancha Law Courts indicated that 57 parents were on remand after they were charged with abetting FGM in December. In March, 22 girls testified against their parents before they were returned to their homes. Others are expected to testify.

In a past interview with Nation.Africa, Kehancha resident magistrate Anne Karimi said 50 parents were granted a Sh500,000 bond each, while seven were jailed after pleading guilty, setting a precedent in the fight.



