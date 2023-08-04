Kayole Starlets girl eyes Arsenal for dream move

Growing up in Nairobi's sprawling ghetto of Kayole, Fidy Njoki had high hopes that football would be her salvation. As a child, she put her heart and soul into challenging her brothers and other boys out in the playground.

Now 26, the mother of one, playing for Kayole Starlets, still dreams of one day joining English club Arsenal women's team. Mary Adhiambo, her coach, showers praises on her, describing her as one of the team's best players.

But times have been tough and her dream may be slipping, despite her hopefulness. Kayole Starlets were relegated from the Kenya Women's Premier League last season. Coach Mary linked the relegation to persistent financial woes that cloud the team.

“Many good and experienced players left; no one is willing to stay in a space where they cannot make a decent income, yet they have children to provide for,” she says, "we are rebuilding with new and young players.”

In the lead-up to their relegation, the team also forfeited some matches, which affected their overall standing.

Opportunities

Mary, who emerged on the football scene in the 90s, tells of many opportunities awarded to her, thanks to the sport. She hopes young women and girls can benefit from the same. Her first flight outside Kenya was to Dallas, USA, back in 1995. Today, she depends on coaching for sustenance, a title she first acquired after 2007 training by one nongovernmental organisation. That followed her retirement from international football.

She laments that although there has been some improvement in funding of women's football, it is still way below that of men, and the situation is worse at the grassroots.

A study by Kenyatta University on the challenges faced by women players who participate in football leagues suggests that because decision-making, football is dominated by men at all levels.

“Knowingly or unknowingly, [they] tend to direct resources, especially funds, to men's football at the expense of women's.”

This underrepresentation in decision-making, according to the study, continues to edge women out of many sports.

“Unless this is looked into, women will continue being ignored and poorly represented in sport,” it warns.

Meanwhile, the 2023/24 Budget has slashed more than 50 per cent of Sports, Culture and Social Development Fund allocation to Sh6.4 billion from Sh15.8 billion in the previous financial year.

This will likely hurt women's football development, with previous financial reports from the Football Kenya Federation showing direct expenses in women's football being lower than those of men.

In 2019, for example, Sh89 million was spent on men's expenses compared to Sh38 million on women’s, while in 2018, the figures stood at Sh93 million for men compared to Sh55 million for women.

Mary understands all too well how beneficial football can be for girls in the slums, who may end up pregnant because of the prevailing circumstances.

Path to success

Due to poverty, sports and other talents remain the only keys to success besides education, with a number of children dropping out of school because of lack of fees and other resources.

“Our field is located at the centre of the community, where the chief and the CDF offices are also housed. Whenever opportunities arise, the girls on the pitch are always the first to know; these include training in a variety of health subjects, job opportunities and sometimes free sanitary pads.

"Others have overcome negative peer pressure because the nature of the game instils discipline in individuals and keeps them busy,” she says.

Still, she insists the girls need motivation, which requires funds. In many ways, her team is lucky. Although they will be in a lower tier, they start off with a sponsorship, secured mid of the finalised season. With this support, she hopes the fate of the players can be positively turned around.

“Women have a lot of potential, but it will take collective effort and goodwill from the federation and even women leaders to nurture and grow women's football in the country,” Mary says.