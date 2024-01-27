Kajiado women, persons with disability benefit from empowerment programme

At least 200 women and 50 persons living with disability from Kajiado West sub-County have benefited from a programme designed to empower local people and cushion them against the effects of climate change.

As the reality of climate change hits pastoralists, women are beginning to adopt new survival tactics to make ends meet.

The drought that hit the country in 2020 and 2022 killed hundreds of livestock. Traditionally, Maasai women have relied on the milk business for their livelihood, but this is no longer viable.

Tough economic times have forced the women to work in groups to build formidable resilience.

They have been collecting scrap metals from soda ash mining firm Tata Chemicals for the past 20 years.

Three years ago, however, the company changed the way it operates, selling the scrap metal three times a year and giving the women a share of the proceeds.

The rural women pastoralists from the Olkiramatian, Olkeri, Shompole and Oldonyo Nyokie group ranches registered groups and embarked on a community empowerment project.

The initiative called 'Women Cow Policy', involves 200 women receiving Sh5 million for empowerment initiatives. The beneficiaries include 40 people living with disabilities. The women's stories tell of struggling women who are optimistic that unity and organised work will bear fruit.

"A Maasai woman views the cow as her source of livelihood. When we sat down with Tata Chemicals, we decided that the money from the company's scrap metal would be likened to a cow," said Ms Margret Seketon, leader of the women's group.

Previously, the women used to collect tonnes of scrap metal from Tata Chemicals, but the exercise was marred by challenges. The company now sells the scrap metals on their behalf three times a year.

“Before, only a few individuals would benefit. Combing up the factory for scrap metals was a health hazard for women," said Ms Kironua Nchilalo.

Jubilant women who gathered at Magadi Women Sacco to receive the cash burst into song and dance as they recounted the desperation brought on by drought.

Each woman received Sh30,000 and 50 people living with disabilities received Sh5,000 each.

Most of them said they had been forced by financial constraints to pay their children's school fees at the expense of restocking sheep and goats using the money.

Ms Ntatai Nakunya, 52, said her college-going son was at home for lack of school fees and she would use the money to buy food and pay fees.

"I spent the night here at Magadi Shopping Centre so as not to be late. My son is waiting for the money to go back to school. At least my children will have a better meal today," she said.

Mr Wilson Tima, Tata Chemicals Community Affairs Department Officer, said streamlining scrap metal empowerment initiative seeks to ease the burden of market challenges and cutting out middlemen who have been exploiting the women.