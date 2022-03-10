Justice Murgor: Time ripe for specialised SGBV courts

March 10 is distinguished as a momentous day. First, Kenya marks its inaugural celebration of the International Day for Women Judges. Designated by the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/Res/75/274 passed on April 28 last year, the day is used to fete women judges and magistrates, provide a forum for public education and inspire young girls and women.

Secondly, Chief Justice and Supreme Court president Martha Koome is to launch a specialised Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Court at Shanzu Law Courts, Mombasa, in response to sustained requests from women judges and magistrates, advocates and rights groups over the years.

Why SGBV Courts? SGBV — which involves defilement, rape, incest, indecent assault, gender-based assaults, domestic violence, female genital mutilation (FGM) and such offences — has assumed pandemic proportions, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

SGBV Courts are no novelty. District Courts in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia have similar courts that adopt ‘victim-friendly’ procedures and incorporate specially trained prosecutors and support staff.

Numerous challenges

The number of filed cases continues to increase. That is attributable to a progressive Constitution, population increase and enhanced awareness of rights and civil liberties, hence, an unending quest for justice. The “State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Report (SOJAR) 2020/21” shows pending cases increased from 617,112 cases in 2019-2020 to 649,112 in 2020-2021.

Imagine an 11-year-old child who has been defiled. Her immediate family is indigent and cannot afford an advocate. Such cases are conducted by the prosecution, with the police investigating, and other justice actors. These could be inadequately trained or have no interest in the matter as they do not appreciate the magnitude of the personal injury suffered or the violation of rights such as psychological and physical trauma.

The case will, therefore, not be prioritised and will be lost in the myriad other pending cases — criminal, succession, running down, banking, land and employment — usually heard daily in the Magistrate’s Courts.

Further, proceedings in SGBV cases face numerous challenges — including, unwillingness of the survivor and other witnesses to testify due to stigma, intimidation from the perpetrator, their family or the victim’s family, or the ‘disappearance’ of the culprit. Besides, inadequate investigations and poor handling and preservation of forensic and other evidence results in numerous adjournments. It can pend in court for even five years.

You may retort: “But this is normal with most cases! What is special about SGBV cases?”

Traumatic experiences

But, unlike most cases, in SGBV cases there is a survivor who has gone through a traumatic, debilitating and life-changing experience not of their making. With little or no care or protection afforded them, they are constantly subjected to re-traumatisation by the justice process. Sustained delays in concluding their cases means a longer wait for vindication, recovery and ultimately justice.

Specialised SGBV Courts are, therefore, a welcome initiative as cases will be determined quickly, enabling survivors to quickly embark on a journey towards healing and recovery. SGBV Courts will be expected to adopt a ‘survivor-centred’ approach, where survivor’s rights and dignity will be protected and stigmatisation limited. Survivors and perpetrators alike would be accorded a fair trial and unqualified access to justice.

More pertinently, key justice sector actors will be compelled to diligently pursue cases to avoid wastage of the court’s time and resources. With proper management of the court diary, they can be held to account when they fail to deliver on their mandate.

The knock-on effect of constant and consistent speedy resolution of SGBV cases is that it will act as an added deterrent to those who revel in perpetuating violence against women and children, by sending a strong message that such actions will not go unpunished.